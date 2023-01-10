Coachella 2023 Lineup Announced

(Goldenvoice) Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA for two weekends set for April 14 - 16 and April 21 - 23, 2023 with Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Bjork, Burna Boy, ROSALIA, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Kali Uchis and more performing both weekends. (Full lineup as of January 10 below).

Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. Register now for access to passes at coachella.com. Presale begins Friday, January 13 at 11am PT. This is a presale and does not guarantee pass type, packages or camping.

YouTube returns in 2023 as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on our official YouTube channel; delivering iconic performances, exciting behind-the-scenes content, and so much more to millions of fans around the world.

Official Hotel Packages that bundle festival passes with local lodging and transportation are available for weekend one and weekend two, sold exclusively through Valley Music Travel.

The complete Coachella lineup in ABC order is as follows:

$uicideboy$

Teo

070 Shake

1999.ODDS

2manydjs

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Adam Beyer

AG Club

Airrica

Alex G

Ali Sethi

Angele

Ashnikko

Bad Bunny

Bakar

Becky G

BENEE

Big Wild

Bjork

BLACKPINK

Blondie

Boris Brejcha

boygenius

BRATTY

Burna Boy

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Cannons

Cassian

Charli XCX

Chloe Caillet

Chris Stussy

Christine and the Queens

Chromeo

Colyn

Conexion Divina

DannyLux

Dennis Cruz + PAWSA

Despacio

Destroy Boys

Diljit Dosanjh

Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington

DJ Tennis + Carlita

Doechii

Dombresky

Domi & JD Beck

Dominic Fike

Donavan's Yard

DPR LIVE + DPR IAN

DRAMA

EARTHGANG

El Michels Affair

Eladio Carrion

Elderbrook

Elyanna

Eric Prydz Presents HOLO

Ethel Cain

Fisher + Chris Lake

FKJ

Flo Milli

Foushee

Francis Mercier

Frank Ocean

Gabriels

GloRilla

Gordo

Gorillaz

Hiatus Kaiyote

Horsegirl

Hot Since 82

IDK

Idris Elba

Jackson Wang

Jai Paul

Jai Wolf

Jamie Jones

Jan Blomqvist

Joy Crookes

Juliet Mendoza

Jupiter & Okwess

Kali Uchis

Kaytranada

Keinemusik

Kenny Beats

Knocked Loose

Kyle Watson

Labrinth

Latto

Lava La Rue

Lewis OfMan

Los Bitchos

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex

Magdalena Bay

Malaa

Marc Rebillet

Mareux

Mathame

Metro Boomin

Minus the Light

MK

Mochakk

Momma

Monolink

MUNA

Mura Masa

NIA ARCHIVES

Noname

Nora En Pure

Oliver Koletzki

Overmono

Paris Texas

Pi'erre Bourne

Porter Robinson

Pusha T

Rae Sremmurd

Rebelution

Remi Wolf

Romy

ROSALIA

Saba

Sasha & John Digweed

Sasha Alex Sloan

Scowl

SG Lewis

Shenseea

Sleaford Mods

Snail Mail

SOFI TUKKER

Soul Glo

Stick Figure

Sudan Archives

Sunset Rollercoaster

Tale Of Us

TESTPILOT

The Blaze

The Breeders

The Chemical Brothers

The Comet Is Coming

The Garden

The Kid LAROI

The Linda Lindas

The Murder Capital

Tobe Nwigwe

TSHA

TV Girl

Two Friends

UMI

Uncle Waffles

Underworld

Vintage Culture

Wet Leg

Weyes Blood

WhoMadeWho

Whyte Fang

Willow

Yaeji

Yung Lean

YUNGBLUD

Yves Tumor

