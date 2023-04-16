Blink-182 took the stage for a surprise reunion performance at the Coachella festival in Indio, CA on Friday, April 14th, marking the first time that Tom DeLonge performed together publicly with Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus since 2014.
DeLonge announced the last-minute performance on Thursday, April 13th. Fans were treated to a 50-minute set including "Family Reunion," "I Miss You," "What's My Age Again?", "The Rock Show", their new single "Edging", "Feeling This," and more.
The reunited group were originally scheduled to kick off a reunion tour last month but were forced to postpone after drummer Travis Barker injured his finger during rehearsals.
They will be launching the North American leg of their reunion tour on May 4th in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center and have dates scheduled through early next year in Australia and New Zealand.
Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury
When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date
Matt Skiba Reacted To Blink-182's Reunion With Tom DeLonge (2022 In Review)
blink-182 Reunite For New Music and World Tour (2022 In Review)
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival- Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness- Foo Fighters Tease New Music- Metallica: M72 World Tour Coming To Cinemas- Clapton- more
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
Video Premiere: Blacklite District's 'The Struggle XL'
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online
Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Blame It On The Whiskey' With New Live Video
NOFX Offshoot Melvinator Shares New Track 'I Believe In Goddess'
Elle King Talks To Apple Music About Her New Album And More
Jagwar Twin Shares 'Great To Be Human' Visualizer
Neil Young Continues Bootleg Series With The Ducks and Santa Monica Flyers Releases
Stephen Stills Shares 'The Lee Shore (with David Crosby)' Live At Berkeley 1971