Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival

Blink-182 took the stage for a surprise reunion performance at the Coachella festival in Indio, CA on Friday, April 14th, marking the first time that Tom DeLonge performed together publicly with Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus since 2014.

DeLonge announced the last-minute performance on Thursday, April 13th. Fans were treated to a 50-minute set including "Family Reunion," "I Miss You," "What's My Age Again?", "The Rock Show", their new single "Edging", "Feeling This," and more.

The reunited group were originally scheduled to kick off a reunion tour last month but were forced to postpone after drummer Travis Barker injured his finger during rehearsals.

They will be launching the North American leg of their reunion tour on May 4th in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center and have dates scheduled through early next year in Australia and New Zealand.

