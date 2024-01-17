Coachella 2024 Announced

(Goldenvoice) Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA for two weekends set for April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21, 2024 and will feature No Doubt, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat and more.

Register now for access to passes at coachella.com. Presale begins Friday, January 19 at 11am PT. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. This is a presale and does not guarantee pass type, packages or camping.

YouTube returns in 2024 as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on our official YouTube channel; delivering iconic performances, exciting behind-the-scenes content, and so much more to millions of fans around the world.

Watch Coachella On YouTube all year-round. Expect more videos from Weekend 1, Weekend 2 and beyond for more chances to relive the memories and discover new curated content in the months we're not together in the desert. Introducing "Ascending | A 2023 Coachella Documentary", a short-film created by Zoe Malhotra and Meghna Chakraborty that spotlights six artists of South Asian descent that performed at Coachella 2023. Highlighting the globalization of South Asian musical influence, the film documents performances by Ali Sethi, Charli XCX, Diljit Dosanjh, Jai Paul, Jai Wolf and Joy Crookes. Watch here.

Official Hotel Packages that bundle festival passes with local lodging and transportation are available for Weekend 1 and Weekend 2, sold exclusively through Valley Music Travel.

