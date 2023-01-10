.

Tesla Expand Time To Rock! US Tour

Bruce Henne | January 10, 2023

(hennemusic) Tesla has recently expanded dates for their Time To Rock! 2023 US tour.

Set to open in Fort Worth, TX on January 14, the series now mixes headline dates with a previously-announced Las Vegas residency at the House Of Blues in March and various new performances scheduled into June.

The tour is named after Tesla's latest single, "Time To Rock!", which features a video filmed in the band's hometown of Sacramento CA.

"Lyrically, the song sends a message of finding escape in the music from everyday struggles of the world," says the group. "Musically, the song harbors back to the band's roots with hard driving guitar riffs and pounding half time drum grooves."

Check out the tour schedule and stream the "Time To Rock!" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
