The Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'Wild Horses'

GRRR Live! cover art

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming audio of a 2012 performance of their classic hit, "Wild Horses."

The song follows "Happy" and "It's Only Rock N Roll" as the latest preview to the February 10 release of "GRRR Live!", which delivers a December 15, 2012 performance at Newark, NJ's Prudential Center that saw the band joined by guests including former member Mick Taylor, The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, John Mayer, Lady Gaga, and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen.

The show has not been available to fans since its original 2012 airing on pay-per-view, until now; the 2023 package features re-edited video and newly-remixed audio.

Check out the "GRRR Live!" track list, video trailer and "Wild Horses"here.

