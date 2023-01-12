Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'

(The Oriel Company) Paramore have released a lyric video for their new song "C'est Comme Ca." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "This Is Why," which will arrive on February 10th.
The title translates literally from French as "it's like that" but is more akin to the English-language expression "that's just how it is" - singer Hayley Williams says, "I'm trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative.
"The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to."
The band was recently announced to headline the kick-off of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Glendale, AZ on Feb 9th and will join Taylor Swift on the opening nights of her Eras Tour there on March 17th and 18th.
Prior to their tour kickoff, the band will be doing a special, intimate album release show for fans on February 6 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.
Spring 2023 sees Paramore embark on their own global tour in support of This is Why, kicking off in South America in March, followed by a UK run in April, and a North American run starting in May. Support comes from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.
For the band's largest headline arena shows in more than a decade they'll make stops at some of the most iconic venues including two nights at London's O2 Arena, two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, Austin's Moody Center, two nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on August 2nd. The band are donating a portion of their ticket sales to organizations working in areas of essential community support, including Support & Feed and REVERB.
Mon Feb 6 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
Thu Feb 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023
Thu March 2 - Santiago De Surco, Peru - Arena Peru
Sun March 5 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
Tue March 7 - Comuna 14, Argentina - Argentinian Racetrack of Palermo
Thu March 9 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage
Sat March 11 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete
Sun March 12 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete
Tue March 14 - Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena
Fri March 17 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Sat March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Thu April 13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Sat April 15 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena
Mon April 17 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro
Tue April 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena
Thu April 20 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena
Sat April 22 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena
Sun April 23 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena
Tue May 23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Thu May 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sat May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival
Tue May 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed May 31 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri June 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sun Jun 04 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Mon Jun 05 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Jun 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu Jun 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sat Jun 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Sun Jun 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paint Arena
Tue Jun 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Wed Jun 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Thu Jul 06 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Sat Jul 08 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sun Jul 09 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Tue Jul 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Thu Jul 13 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sun Jul 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Wed Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Wed Jul 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Sat Jul 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mon Jul 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Jul 25 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Thu Jul 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sat Jul 29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Wed Aug 02 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
