Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'

Cover art

(The Oriel Company) Paramore have released a lyric video for their new song "C'est Comme Ca." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "This Is Why," which will arrive on February 10th.

The title translates literally from French as "it's like that" but is more akin to the English-language expression "that's just how it is" - singer Hayley Williams says, "I'm trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative.

"The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to."

The band was recently announced to headline the kick-off of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Glendale, AZ on Feb 9th and will join Taylor Swift on the opening nights of her Eras Tour there on March 17th and 18th.

Prior to their tour kickoff, the band will be doing a special, intimate album release show for fans on February 6 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Spring 2023 sees Paramore embark on their own global tour in support of This is Why, kicking off in South America in March, followed by a UK run in April, and a North American run starting in May. Support comes from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.

For the band's largest headline arena shows in more than a decade they'll make stops at some of the most iconic venues including two nights at London's O2 Arena, two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, Austin's Moody Center, two nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on August 2nd. The band are donating a portion of their ticket sales to organizations working in areas of essential community support, including Support & Feed and REVERB.

Mon Feb 6 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

Thu Feb 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023

Thu March 2 - Santiago De Surco, Peru - Arena Peru

Sun March 5 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

Tue March 7 - Comuna 14, Argentina - Argentinian Racetrack of Palermo

Thu March 9 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage

Sat March 11 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete

Sun March 12 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete

Tue March 14 - Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena

Fri March 17 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Sat March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Thu April 13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sat April 15 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

Mon April 17 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

Tue April 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

Thu April 20 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Sat April 22 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Sun April 23 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Tue May 23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Thu May 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sat May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival

Tue May 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed May 31 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri June 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sun Jun 04 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Mon Jun 05 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Jun 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Jun 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sat Jun 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Sun Jun 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paint Arena

Tue Jun 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Wed Jun 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Thu Jul 06 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sat Jul 08 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sun Jul 09 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Tue Jul 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Thu Jul 13 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sun Jul 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Wed Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Wed Jul 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sat Jul 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Jul 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Jul 25 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thu Jul 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Sat Jul 29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 02 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Related Stories

Paramore Deliver 'The News' Video

Paramore Announce Special Album Release Show

Paramore Plan North American Arena Tour

blink-182 and Paramore Lead Adjacent Music Festival Lineup

News > Paramore