Orgy Deliver New Single 'Empty'

Orgy have released a brand new single called "Empty". The track comes from the band's forthcoming "NEWMUSIC" EP, which they will be releasing this summer.
Jay Gordon had this to say, "I'm really stoked to deliver this track "Empty" which sums up the rigors of both intimate and platonic friendships alike, and how draining they can be to maintain."
He added, "I'm excited to finally start getting these tracks out for Orgy again. As we move toward a new direction musically speaking, I wanted to put a track out that has a bit of that signature Orgy sound, and hint at what's coming next. Hope everyone will see the big picture and enjoy this track called 'Empty' about being drained from always trying to make everyone happy.
"The band is excited about a few up & coming dates; The Whisky a Go Go on March 24, 2023 and most notably Live Nation's "Sick New World" music festival on May 13, 2023. We will be adding a few select dates along the way, in support of the new music we have coming out soon! " Stream "Empty" below:
