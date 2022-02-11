.

Orgy Announce Revival Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-10-2022

Orgy Tour poster
Tour poster

Orgy have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for the Revival Tour, which will featured varied special guests September Mourning, Oh! The Horror, Death Valley High and Black Satellite.

Jay Gordon had this to say, "So excited to hit stages all over America at last! ORGY will be playing with some really cool artists. We are excited to come and show people how f***ing happy we are that the world is experiencing live music again!!

"ORGY will be playing some new material that we are so excited to bring to the masses. We put a lot of heart and soul into these tracks and people will see that in our performances as well."

Jay adds, "This Covid sh*t is crazy too so we are taking extra care of our minds and bodies so that the energy level is at the highest and that will show when you see our performances. We ask that everyone coming to the shows is responsible enough to mask up and test before seeing any live entertainment globally and to respect the health of others as well as the artist's that you are coming to see. Everyone needs to take precautions to help fight this awful Corona virus every step of the way. Test frequently for everyone's sake!. See u soon!!"

Orgy's Revival Tour with special guests September Mourning, Death Valley High, Black Satellite


3.19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place (no September Mourning)
3.20 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock (no September Mourning)
3.23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
3.24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
3.25 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater
3.27 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Concert Venue
3.28 - Fort Wayne, IN - Pierre's
3.30 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works
3.31 - Reading, PA - Reverb
4.01 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault
4.02 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
4.03 - Parsippany, NJ - Dark Side of the Con (with September Mourning only)
4.05 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
4.06 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

Orgy's Revival Tour with special guests Oh! The Horror, Death Valley High, Black Satellite


4.08 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club
4.09 - Janesville, WI - The Back Bar
4.10 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge
4.12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
4.13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
4.15 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
4.16 - Denver, CO - The Venue
4.17 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
4.19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joes
4.21 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
4.22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
4.23 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
4.24 - West Hollywood, CA - The Rainbow - 50th Anniversary w/Steel Panther, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Orgy - Free Show!

