Orgy Announce Revival Tour

Orgy have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for the Revival Tour, which will featured varied special guests September Mourning, Oh! The Horror, Death Valley High and Black Satellite.
Jay Gordon had this to say, "So excited to hit stages all over America at last! ORGY will be playing with some really cool artists. We are excited to come and show people how f***ing happy we are that the world is experiencing live music again!!
"ORGY will be playing some new material that we are so excited to bring to the masses. We put a lot of heart and soul into these tracks and people will see that in our performances as well."
Jay adds, "This Covid sh*t is crazy too so we are taking extra care of our minds and bodies so that the energy level is at the highest and that will show when you see our performances. We ask that everyone coming to the shows is responsible enough to mask up and test before seeing any live entertainment globally and to respect the health of others as well as the artist's that you are coming to see. Everyone needs to take precautions to help fight this awful Corona virus every step of the way. Test frequently for everyone's sake!. See u soon!!"
