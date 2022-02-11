Orgy Announce Revival Tour

Tour poster

Orgy have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for the Revival Tour, which will featured varied special guests September Mourning, Oh! The Horror, Death Valley High and Black Satellite.

Jay Gordon had this to say, "So excited to hit stages all over America at last! ORGY will be playing with some really cool artists. We are excited to come and show people how f***ing happy we are that the world is experiencing live music again!!

"ORGY will be playing some new material that we are so excited to bring to the masses. We put a lot of heart and soul into these tracks and people will see that in our performances as well."

Jay adds, "This Covid sh*t is crazy too so we are taking extra care of our minds and bodies so that the energy level is at the highest and that will show when you see our performances. We ask that everyone coming to the shows is responsible enough to mask up and test before seeing any live entertainment globally and to respect the health of others as well as the artist's that you are coming to see. Everyone needs to take precautions to help fight this awful Corona virus every step of the way. Test frequently for everyone's sake!. See u soon!!"

Orgy's Revival Tour with special guests September Mourning, Death Valley High, Black Satellite

3.19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place (no September Mourning)3.20 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock (no September Mourning)3.23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live3.24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar3.25 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater3.27 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Concert Venue3.28 - Fort Wayne, IN - Pierre's3.30 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works3.31 - Reading, PA - Reverb4.01 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault4.02 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon4.03 - Parsippany, NJ - Dark Side of the Con (with September Mourning only)4.05 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance4.06 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

Orgy's Revival Tour with special guests Oh! The Horror, Death Valley High, Black Satellite

4.08 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club4.09 - Janesville, WI - The Back Bar4.10 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge4.12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge4.13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre4.15 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios4.16 - Denver, CO - The Venue4.17 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater4.19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joes4.21 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse4.22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post4.23 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley4.24 - West Hollywood, CA - The Rainbow - 50th Anniversary w/Steel Panther, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Orgy - Free Show!

