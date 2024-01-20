Orgy and Cold Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Orgy and Cold have announced that they will be teaming up this spring to launch a North American co-headlining tour that will also feature special guests Horizon Theory, and I Ya Toyah.

The tour is set to kick off on April 11th in Chicago at The Bottom Lounge and will wrap up on May 25th at the Turf Club in St. Paul, MN. Tickets for the tour are available now. See the dates below:

"Hey guys, I'm excited to announce our upcoming tour with Orgy, Cold, Horizon Theory, and I Ya Toyah. We will be headed out in April and May. So make sure to get your tickets early, so you get a chance to come check all of us out. It's been a minute since Orgy has done a full tour, so I couldn't be happier about that. We will be playing new songs as well as tons of your favorite classic Orgy songs, as we have just released, both Candyass (25 years ), and Vapor Transmission on vinyl.

Everyone in the band is crazy excited about the tour, so I can assure you, it will be well worth the price of admission! Hope to see all of you at the shows! Peace and Love." - Jay Gordon

"Cold is excited to be back out on the road with Orgy this Spring on our Co-headline tour for their anniversary of the album Candyass. That album has always been a staple record for an era of music that changed the landscape for things to come in our genre. Looking forward to being a part of the celebration!" - Scooter Ward

TOUR DATES

4/11/2024 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge

4/12/2024 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

4/13/2024 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

4/14/2024 - Sioux City, IA - The Marquee

4/16/2024 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

4/17/2024 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

4/19/2024 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

4/20/2024 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

4/22/2024 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

4/23/2024 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

4/24/2024 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

4/25/2024 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

4/26/2024 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

4/27/2024 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock Live

4/28/2024- Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

4/30/2024 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

5/1/2024 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

5/2/2024 - Dallas, TX - Trees

5/3/2024 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5/4/2024 - Shreveport, LA - Strange Brew

5/6/2024 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

5/7/2024 - Tallahassee, FL - Legacy At The Riverfront

5/8/2024 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

5/9/2024 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville @ Daytona Speedway

5/10/2024 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

5/11/2024 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

5/12/2024 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

5/14/2024 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

5/15/2024 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

5/16/2024 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

5/17/2024 - Allentown, PA - Maingate Nightclub

5/18/2024 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

5/19/2024 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

5/21/2024 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance

5/22/2024 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

5/23/2024 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

5/24/2024 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

5/25/2024 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

