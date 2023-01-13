Rolling Stones Share 'Wild Horses' Video From GRRR Live!

Cover art

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing video of a 2012 performance of "Wild Horses" as the latest preview to February 10 release of "GRRR Live!"

The project delivers the band's show at Newark, NJ's Prudential Center that was originally broadcast via pay-per-view as part of the 50 & Counting Tour.

The fourth night of the North American leg of the series saw the Stones joined by a number of guests, including former member Mick Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, and John Mayer.

The 2023 package features re-edited video and newly-remixed audio from the event.

The Rolling Stones will launch "GRRR Live!" by hosting an immersive livestream event on February 2 via interactive video outlet Kiswe; the company's Kiswe Live platform provides the opportunity for fans to be part of the experience by uploading short video selfies of themselves to celebrate the band, the performances, see themselves on the screen and be seen by others across the globe, alongside the performance.

Get more details and watch the "Wild Horses" live video here.

Related Stories

The Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'Wild Horses'

The Rolling Stones Wrapped Up 60th Anniversary Tour (2022 In Review)

Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'It's Only Rock N Roll'

The Rolling Stones Paid Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool (2022 In Review)

News > Rolling Stones

Share this article