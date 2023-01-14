David Lee Roth Shares Haitian Adventure On The Roth Show

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth shares the story of a 1980s adventure in Haiti on the latest episode of his podcast series The Roth Show.
The rocker details a trip to the Caribbean island with a companion named Kelly, a model he worked with on a promo commercial for an MTV Lost Weekend With Van Halen contest that would see a winner and a guest spend three days on the road with the band on their "1984" tour.
The singer outlines the economic and political state of the country during the episode, with marks the fourth edition in the podcast's second season.
Roth recently shared a new recording of the 1980 Van Halen classic, "Everybody Wants Some!!", that he put together during a May 2022 live session at Hollywood's Henson Recording Studio with his most recent touring lineup of guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.
Stream the latest episode of The Roth Show here.
