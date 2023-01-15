Visions Of Atlantis Share 'Clocks' Video As They Prepare For Pirates Tour
Visions Of Atlantis have released a music video for their new single, "Clocks", as they prepare to hit the road for their Pirates Over Europe tour, featuring support from Autumn Bride.
The tour in support of their 2022 album, "Pirates", will be kicking off in Germany on April 4th, and follows their Pirates Over North America tour, featuring support from The Spider Accomplice that launches on February 7th in Los Angeles, CA.
Clementine Delauney shared, "We are so excited to be able to release a video for 'Clocks' as we love this song and we noticed that it quickly became one of our fans' favorites as well! We could tell from the crowd's response every time we started to play this song live last year! So here is a fun portrait of what enjoying life as a pirate can be about, remembering the clock is ticking... Let's all make a golden play out of 2023!"
Michele Guaitoli added, "We couldn't have a better way to celebrate this new video release than with a tour announcement! Our 2023 won't only start with our first headlining US tour, that will see 'The Spider Accomplice' as special guests, but we're also announcing another European round in cities we couldn't reach during the previous run! Autumn Bride will join us for this new adventure...and believe it or not, more news will follow!"
Pirates Over North America tour w/ The Spider Accomplice
02/07/23 US - Los Angeles, CA / 1720
02/11/23 US - Seattle, WA / El Corazon
02/13/23 US - Denver, CO / The Oriental Theater
02/14/23 US - Minneapolis, MN / The Cabooze
02/15/23 US - Chicago, IL / WC Social Club
02/16/23 US - Detroit, MI / The Sanctuary
02/17/23 US - Pittsburgh, PA / Black Forge
02/19/23 US - Rochester, NY / Montage Music Hall
02/20/23 CA - Quebec City, QC / L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
02/21/23 US - Boston, MA / Upstairs
02/22/23 US - Brooklyn, NY / The Meadows
02/23/23 US - Clifton, NJ / Dingbatz
02/24/23 US - Atlantic City, NJ / Anchor Rock Club
02/25/23 US - Chapel Hill, NC / Local 506
02/26/23 US - Spartanburg, SC / Ground Zero
02/28/23 US - Dallas, TX / Amplified Live
03/01/23 US - Austin, TX / Come And Take It Live
03/03/23 US - Phoenix, AZ / The Rebel Lounge
03/04/23 US -Las Vegas, NV / Backstage Bar & Billiards
03/05/23 US - San Diego, CA / Brick By Brick
Pirates Over Europe tour w/ Autumn Bride
04.04.23 DE - Cham / L.A.
05.04.23 IT - Bologna / Alchemica
06.04.23 CH - Monthey / Pont Rouge
07.04.23 FR - Montpellier / Secret Place
08.04.23 FR - Toulouse / L'usine A Musique
10.04.23 PT - Lisbon / RCA Club
11.04.23 ES - Mos-Pontevedra / Sala Rebullon
12.04.23 ES -Madrid / Revi Live
13.04.23 ES - Vitoria / Urban Rock Concept
15.04.23 BE - Gent / JH Asgaard
16.04.23 NL - Amersfoort / Fluor
18.04.23 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos Saal
19.04.23 DE - Saarbrucken / Garage
20.04.23 DE - Essen / Turock
21.04.23 DE - Hannover / Musikzentrum
22.04.23 DE - Nuremberg / Der Cult
23.04.23 AT - Klagenfurt / Volxhaus
