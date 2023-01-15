Visions Of Atlantis Share 'Clocks' Video As They Prepare For Pirates Tour

Tour poster Tour poster

Visions Of Atlantis have released a music video for their new single, "Clocks", as they prepare to hit the road for their Pirates Over Europe tour, featuring support from Autumn Bride.

The tour in support of their 2022 album, "Pirates", will be kicking off in Germany on April 4th, and follows their Pirates Over North America tour, featuring support from The Spider Accomplice that launches on February 7th in Los Angeles, CA.

Clementine Delauney shared, "We are so excited to be able to release a video for 'Clocks' as we love this song and we noticed that it quickly became one of our fans' favorites as well! We could tell from the crowd's response every time we started to play this song live last year! So here is a fun portrait of what enjoying life as a pirate can be about, remembering the clock is ticking... Let's all make a golden play out of 2023!"

Michele Guaitoli added, "We couldn't have a better way to celebrate this new video release than with a tour announcement! Our 2023 won't only start with our first headlining US tour, that will see 'The Spider Accomplice' as special guests, but we're also announcing another European round in cities we couldn't reach during the previous run! Autumn Bride will join us for this new adventure...and believe it or not, more news will follow!"

Pirates Over North America tour w/ The Spider Accomplice

02/07/23 US - Los Angeles, CA / 1720

02/11/23 US - Seattle, WA / El Corazon

02/13/23 US - Denver, CO / The Oriental Theater

02/14/23 US - Minneapolis, MN / The Cabooze

02/15/23 US - Chicago, IL / WC Social Club

02/16/23 US - Detroit, MI / The Sanctuary

02/17/23 US - Pittsburgh, PA / Black Forge

02/19/23 US - Rochester, NY / Montage Music Hall

02/20/23 CA - Quebec City, QC / L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

02/21/23 US - Boston, MA / Upstairs

02/22/23 US - Brooklyn, NY / The Meadows

02/23/23 US - Clifton, NJ / Dingbatz

02/24/23 US - Atlantic City, NJ / Anchor Rock Club

02/25/23 US - Chapel Hill, NC / Local 506

02/26/23 US - Spartanburg, SC / Ground Zero

02/28/23 US - Dallas, TX / Amplified Live

03/01/23 US - Austin, TX / Come And Take It Live

03/03/23 US - Phoenix, AZ / The Rebel Lounge

03/04/23 US -Las Vegas, NV / Backstage Bar & Billiards

03/05/23 US - San Diego, CA / Brick By Brick

Pirates Over Europe tour w/ Autumn Bride

04.04.23 DE - Cham / L.A.

05.04.23 IT - Bologna / Alchemica

06.04.23 CH - Monthey / Pont Rouge

07.04.23 FR - Montpellier / Secret Place

08.04.23 FR - Toulouse / L'usine A Musique

10.04.23 PT - Lisbon / RCA Club

11.04.23 ES - Mos-Pontevedra / Sala Rebullon

12.04.23 ES -Madrid / Revi Live

13.04.23 ES - Vitoria / Urban Rock Concept

15.04.23 BE - Gent / JH Asgaard

16.04.23 NL - Amersfoort / Fluor

18.04.23 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos Saal

19.04.23 DE - Saarbrucken / Garage

20.04.23 DE - Essen / Turock

21.04.23 DE - Hannover / Musikzentrum

22.04.23 DE - Nuremberg / Der Cult

23.04.23 AT - Klagenfurt / Volxhaus

Related Stories

Visions Of Atlantis Premiere Cinematic 'Legions Of The Seas' Video

Visions Of Atlantis Joining DragonForce American Tour

News > Visions Of Atlantis