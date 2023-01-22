Visions Of Atlantis Launching Their First North American Headline Tour

Tour poster

(Freeman) Visions Of Atlantis will at long last return to North America for their first-ever headlining tour in the US! The band kicked off 2023 with a music video for their single "Clocks" off the newest full-length 'Pirates', and now they are more than ready to bring their unique brand of swashbuckling performances to the states and Canada on the Pirates Over North America tour.

Speaking about these upcoming shows, vocalist Clementine Delauney states: "This will be our very first headlining tour in North America and we are extremely excited to return to these wild waters! We got to discover how passionate these Sailors are and we are impatient to share a more intense pirate experience with them!"

The trek kicks off on February 7 in Los Angeles, CA, concluding in San Diego, CA on March 5. Direct support on the tour comes from The Spider Accomplice. See below for a complete list of dates:

Pirates Over North America tour

w/ The Spider Accomplice

2/07/23 - Los Angeles, CA / 1720

2/11/23 - Seattle, WA / El Corazon

2/13/23 - Denver, CO / The Oriental Theater

2/14/23 - Minneapolis, MN / The Cabooze

2/15/23 - Chicago, IL / WC Social Club

2/16/23 - Detroit, MI / The Sanctuary

2/17/23 - Pittsburgh, PA / Black Forge

2/19/23 - Rochester, NY / Montage Music Hall

2/20/23 - Quebec City, QC / L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

2/21/23 - Boston, MA / Upstairs

2/22/23 - Brooklyn, NY / The Meadows

2/23/23 - Clifton, NJ / Dingbatz

2/24/23 - Atlantic City, NJ / Anchor Rock Club

2/25/23 - Chapel Hill, NC / Local 506

2/26/23 - Spartanburg, SC / Ground Zero

2/28/23 - Dallas, TX / Amplified Live

3/01/23 - Austin, TX / Come And Take It Live

3/03/23 - Phoenix, AZ / The Rebel Lounge

3/04/23 - Las Vegas, NV / Backstage Bar & Billiards

3/05/23 - San Diego, CA / Brick By Brick





Related Stories

Visions Of Atlantis Share 'Clocks' Video As They Prepare For Pirates Tour

Visions Of Atlantis Premiere Cinematic 'Legions Of The Seas' Video

Visions Of Atlantis Joining DragonForce American Tour

More Visions Of Atlantis News