Visions Of Atlantis Launching Their First North American Headline Tour

(Freeman) Visions Of Atlantis will at long last return to North America for their first-ever headlining tour in the US! The band kicked off 2023 with a music video for their single "Clocks" off the newest full-length 'Pirates', and now they are more than ready to bring their unique brand of swashbuckling performances to the states and Canada on the Pirates Over North America tour.
Speaking about these upcoming shows, vocalist Clementine Delauney states: "This will be our very first headlining tour in North America and we are extremely excited to return to these wild waters! We got to discover how passionate these Sailors are and we are impatient to share a more intense pirate experience with them!"
The trek kicks off on February 7 in Los Angeles, CA, concluding in San Diego, CA on March 5. Direct support on the tour comes from The Spider Accomplice. See below for a complete list of dates:
Pirates Over North America tour
w/ The Spider Accomplice
2/07/23 - Los Angeles, CA / 1720
2/11/23 - Seattle, WA / El Corazon
2/13/23 - Denver, CO / The Oriental Theater
2/14/23 - Minneapolis, MN / The Cabooze
2/15/23 - Chicago, IL / WC Social Club
2/16/23 - Detroit, MI / The Sanctuary
2/17/23 - Pittsburgh, PA / Black Forge
2/19/23 - Rochester, NY / Montage Music Hall
2/20/23 - Quebec City, QC / L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
2/21/23 - Boston, MA / Upstairs
2/22/23 - Brooklyn, NY / The Meadows
2/23/23 - Clifton, NJ / Dingbatz
2/24/23 - Atlantic City, NJ / Anchor Rock Club
2/25/23 - Chapel Hill, NC / Local 506
2/26/23 - Spartanburg, SC / Ground Zero
2/28/23 - Dallas, TX / Amplified Live
3/01/23 - Austin, TX / Come And Take It Live
3/03/23 - Phoenix, AZ / The Rebel Lounge
3/04/23 - Las Vegas, NV / Backstage Bar & Billiards
3/05/23 - San Diego, CA / Brick By Brick
Visions Of Atlantis Share 'Clocks' Video As They Prepare For Pirates Tour
Visions Of Atlantis Premiere Cinematic 'Legions Of The Seas' Video
Visions Of Atlantis Joining DragonForce American Tour
Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album- Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour- more
Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour- Metallica 'Screaming Suicide' Video- Rival Sons- more
David Crosby Dead At 81- Pink Floyd Announce 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set- Rolling Stones- Enter Shikari- more
Foo Fighters and Green Day Lead Harley-Davidson Festival- KISS May Still Play One-Offs After Farewell Tour- more
Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album
Puscifer Share Billy Howerdel Created 'A Singularity' Video
Nothing More Share 'The Other F Word' Lyric Video
For The Fallen Dreams Announce New Album With 'Last One Out' Video
Visions Of Atlantis Launching Their First North American Headline Tour
Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour
We Are Scientists 'Turn It Up' With New Video
Rick Wakeman Shares 'The Dinner Party' From Upcoming Concept Album