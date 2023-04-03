Visions Of Atlantis Share Live 'Melancholy Angel' Video

(Napalm Records) 2023 is a huge year for Visions Of Atlantis! After they thrilled fans with their recent release, Pirates, the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th.
Today, the band unveils the beautiful live version of "Melancholy Angel", recorded with a full orchestra and taken from the bonus DVD of their recently released live album, Pirates Over Wacken! The fan favorite from Pirates has already reached more than two million streams on Spotify and over a million views on Youtube.
Visions Of Atlantis on Pirates Over Wacken: "There is something purely magical about WACKEN. Maybe it is the collective belief that this is the Holy Ground of Heavy Metal. Maybe it simply is, the Holy Ground of Heavy Metal. Maybe this casts a specific energy around the stages and the fields of this special German town.
"We didn't miss feeling this magic, while shouting the name "WACKEN" out loud on stage or while looking around and seeing thousands of people, at peace, loving being there and sharing this together.
"It was very special to us again, as if it wasn't our first time playing Wacken. We were overcome with emotion several times during the show. There was so much we wanted to say. We felt empowered as artists and human beings. Wacken is a place where you feel you can change the world. Watching this crowd and talking to them on that very day felt like something we never experienced before and we will remember it forever.
"Nothing lasts forever, but memories do. Thank you Wacken for having made us a part of your legend." Watch the video below:
