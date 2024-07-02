Visions Of Atlantis Stream 'Tonight I'm Alive' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Visions Of Atlantis have released the third single, "Tonight I'm Alive", taken from their upcoming album, Pirates II - Armada, set for release this Friday, July 5, 2024 via Napalm Records.

The percussive "Tonight I'm Alive" surprises and captivates with the rhythms of a pirate party on the eve of combat, with the electrifying rumble of a hurricane - a unique, uncharted showcase of talent from VISIONS OF ATLANTIS. The song contains an uplifting melody and invites to conquer the seven seas with Pirate queen Clementine Delauney and brave captain Michele Guaitoli on a pirate armada.

With this epic and stormy song, the pirates of VISIONS OF ATLANTIS prove that they are more than ready to claim the crown of symphonic metal! The band takes listeners on their heaviest symphonic adventure yet with their new studio album and successor to their high-charting previous release, Pirates (2022). The album reaches as high as the waves cresting the Jolly Roger - taking everything that has been achieved to date to another level. Now, with Pirates II - Armada, the journey of the symphonic pirates continues and leads into a grand European tour coming up in fall, boasting 33 shows all over Europe - the biggest headline tour of their promising career so far. Brace yourself and get ready for this unique symphonic metal spectacle!

Pirate queen Clementine Delauney herself on "Tonight I'm Alive": "We stand on the eve of a dark future, with threats, enemies and clouds gathering in every direction. On the edge of this cliff, staring into the void that awaits us, one could flee, one could lose their mind. We, pirates, we dance. We dance in the face of danger and death. We honor life; we honor our existence. We remember that the purity of our hearts and souls can never be taken away from us. We remember that in this very moment, we're alive. Come what may, we'll dance in the rain."

