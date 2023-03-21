Delain Recruit Visions Of Atlantis For North American Tour

(Freeman Promotions) Delain recently released their highly-anticipated new studio album, 'Dark Waters', out now via Napalm Records! To celebrate their latest masterpiece, the band has just announced an exciting North American tour to take place this fall 2023. The tour will feature support from labelmates and fellow symphonic metal frontrunners Visions Of Atlantis, who will release their new live album, 'Pirates Over Wacken', on March 31, 2023.
Kicking off on September 9 in Atlanta, GA at Prog Power USA, the tour will visit several major cities across North America, ending in Los Angeles, CA on September 24. Tickets are on sale now - make sure to get yours soon before this hot ticket sells out!
Delain's Martijn Westerholt says: "We can't wait to be able to perform again in the United States and Canada. After North American tours with Nightwish, Sabaton, Hammerfall, and Amorphis, we are immensely looking forward to be back with our new album 'Dark Waters'. We will perform both golden oldies, and new songs on our upcoming tour."
Clémentine Delauney of Visions Of Atlantis adds: "We are delighted to reach more places in North America thanks to our friends from DELAIN. We had a wonderful time in February and we cannot wait to welcome more Sailors from overseas on board! So enroll now and bring your friends along."
Delain w/ support from Visions Of Atlantis:
9/9 - Atlanta, GA @ PROG POWER USA
9/10 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
9/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
9/13 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
9/14 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium (Upstairs)
9/15 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes
9/16 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
9/18 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
9/20 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird
9/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro
9/23 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
9/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
Delain Share 'Queen Of Shadow' Video
Delain Release Moth To A Flame Video
Delain Offshoot Dear Mother Stream New Song 'Satellite'
Former Delain Singer Charlotte Wessels Shares 'Soft Revolution'
