Priscilla Block Shares New Song 'Me Pt. 2'

Album art

Priscilla Block has shared a lyric video for her song "Me Pt. 2", which comes from her forthcoming expanded edition of her debut album, "Welcome to the Block Party Deluxe Album."

The deluxe edition of the album will be released on February 10th and will include four previously unreleased tracks including, "Me Pt. 2," and her recent hit, "Off The Deep End."

Block said of the new song, "This is hands down one of the most honest songs I've ever written. It was 2 o'clock in the morning - just me, my guitar and a piece of paper. Sometimes it's the simplest songs that hit the most and for me 'Me Pt. 2' is that.

"This past year was really big for me, especially releasing my debut album. When we were selecting songs for 'Welcome To The Block Party' we had so many songs to choose from, which is why I'm super excited for the deluxe album. Four more songs that complete the Block Party era." Watch the lyric video below:

