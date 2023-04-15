Priscilla Block Teams with VAVO For Spring Break '23 Remixes

(True Public Relations) Ever since busting onto the Country music scene and inviting us all to the Block Party, Platinum-selling singer-songwriter, Priscilla Block, has brought her own brand of energetic, fun-loving music to the next generation of Country music fans. Her poolside party anthems such as "My Bar," "Off The Deep End," and "Couple Spring Breaks Back" have captured the youthful spirit of the sun-soaked season. Now, Block has teamed up with DJ and Producer duo, VAVO, for a high-octane collection of some of her fan-favorite hits, Spring Break '23 Remixes, that are certain to keep the party going all year long.
"From Spring Break to Summer, we're comin' in hot with four dance remixes to my songs. These are for your late nights out and long days on the water. Here's to Block Party summer!" -Priscilla Block
"This YEEDM movement has been crazy! We always like to push the boundaries of our work and for us to be collaborating with such an amazing artist like Priscilla on a project like this is very exciting. Can't wait for these remixes to take over this spring and summer in the bars and on the boats!" -VAVO
Spring Break '23 Remixes Track Listing:
Couple Spring Breaks Back (VAVO Remix)
Just About Over You (VAVO Remix)
My Bar (VAVO Remix)
Off The Deep End (VAVO Remix)
Listen here.
Priscilla Block Looks Back With Couple Spring Breaks Back
Priscilla Block Shares New Song 'Me Pt. 2'
Priscilla Block Scored Her First Gold Record With 'Just About Over You' (2022 In Review)
Priscilla Block Goes 'Off The Deep End' With New Video
