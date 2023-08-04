Priscilla Block Releases New Track 'Fake Names'

(Universal Music Group Nashville) Country music's favorite party-starter, Priscilla Block, releases her latest track, "Fake Names" - available now. The song, written by Block, Alysa Vanderheym, Summer Overstreet and Audra Mae, celebrates the escapism we all need from time to time and encourages letting loose and giving your inner "Blackout Brittney" a night out on the town.

"When we wrote 'Fake Names,' it was just such a fun process," shares Block. "I mean, four girls in one room writing about letting loose with your girlfriends and having different identities for the night. You know, you always have that one friend that drinks too much, or the girl that's starting fights in the bar, or the one that might get arrested by the end of the night. It's just a really fun song about going out and being someone totally different for the night."

Block and country star Justin Moore recently released an acoustic version of their hit duet, "You, Me, And Whiskey." Last week, the cinematic music video for the song reached the No. 1 spot on CMT's Hot 20 Countdown. The song also took the No. 1 spot on Music Row's Country Breakout Radio Chart and is currently sitting in the Top 5 on the country radio airplay charts.

