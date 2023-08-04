Priscilla Block Releases New Track 'Fake Names'

(Universal Music Group Nashville) Country music's favorite party-starter, Priscilla Block, releases her latest track, "Fake Names" - available now. The song, written by Block, Alysa Vanderheym, Summer Overstreet and Audra Mae, celebrates the escapism we all need from time to time and encourages letting loose and giving your inner "Blackout Brittney" a night out on the town.
"When we wrote 'Fake Names,' it was just such a fun process," shares Block. "I mean, four girls in one room writing about letting loose with your girlfriends and having different identities for the night. You know, you always have that one friend that drinks too much, or the girl that's starting fights in the bar, or the one that might get arrested by the end of the night. It's just a really fun song about going out and being someone totally different for the night."
Block and country star Justin Moore recently released an acoustic version of their hit duet, "You, Me, And Whiskey." Last week, the cinematic music video for the song reached the No. 1 spot on CMT's Hot 20 Countdown. The song also took the No. 1 spot on Music Row's Country Breakout Radio Chart and is currently sitting in the Top 5 on the country radio airplay charts.
Priscilla Block Teams with VAVO For Spring Break '23 Remixes
Priscilla Block Looks Back With Couple Spring Breaks Back
Priscilla Block Shares New Song 'Me Pt. 2'
Priscilla Block Scored Her First Gold Record With 'Just About Over You' (2022 In Review)
Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang- Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video- more
Iron Maiden Star Suffered Stroke- Motley Crue Celebrating 'Shout At The Devil' With YEAR OF THE DEVIL Collection- more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang
King Falcon Announce New Tour Dates
Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video
Eva Under Fire Recruit Cory Marks For 'Unstoppable'
Jellyfish Co-Founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr. Announces 'Radio Daze & Glamping'
Kill The Lights Premiere 'Hear You Scream' Video
Glenn Hughes To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Deep Purple's 'Burn' Album On Upcoming Tour
New Model Army Share Video for Orchestral Version Of 'Innocence'