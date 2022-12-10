Priscilla Block Scored Her First Gold Record With 'Just About Over You' (2022 In Review)

Photo Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

Priscilla Block Scored Her First Gold Record With 'Just About Over You' was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: ACM New Female Artist of the Year Nominee Priscilla Block was surprised with a Gold Record award for her hit single "Just About Over You" during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Highway's Music Row Happy Hour.

RIAA's Jackie Jones joined the live broadcast said, "I am here to do one of my favorite things - to give an artist their very first certification. I'd like to congratulate you on your first Gold record!" and presented Priscilla with a "Just About Over You" Gold Certification plaque for the hit single.

Block responded, "I'm at a loss for words! This is because of y'all [family, friends, supporters, and fans] MY FIRST CERTIFIED GOLD SINGLE. Thank y'all for keeping music alive and continuing to buy and stream my music and letting me have a dang career doing what I love!" Watch the video for the song below:

Related Stories

Priscilla Block Goes 'Off The Deep End' With New Video

Priscilla Block Goes Off The Deep End With New Single

Priscilla Block Announces Fall Leg Of Welcome to the Block Party Tour

Priscilla Block Taking Welcome to the Block Party Tour International

Priscilla Block Music and Merch

News > Priscilla Block