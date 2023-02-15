Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty has shared a lyric video for an all-new live version of his song "Joy of My Life". Jensen shared the following details:
Written for his wife Julie, the track was originally featured on Fogerty's Grammy Award-winning album Blue Moon Swamp (1997). This new live arrangement features his sons Shane and Tyler as well as Rob Stone on saxophone. and arrives just in time for Valentine's Day.
"'Joy of My Life' is the first love song that I wrote and is a love letter to my wife Julie. It's about that emotion when you meet someone and fall in love, and how joyful and special that is" said Fogerty. "It's one of my favorite songs that I've written, and I am so thrilled to know what my song has meant to so many."
Country star Chris Stapleton recorded a version of "Joy of My Life" and originally featured it on his most recent album, Starting Over. It was later released as a single in 2022 and subsequently reached #27 on Billboard's US Hot Country Songs chart. This past weekend, Fogerty and Stapleton met for the first time in Arizona ahead of Stapleton's performance of the Star Spangled Banner at Super Bowl LVII.
John Fogerty Purchases Majority Stake In His Creedence Clearwater Revival Worldwide Publishing
John Fogerty Announces 'Fogerty's Factory' Covers Album
John Fogerty Cancels Las Vegas Residency Shows
John Fogerty Performs Blue Moon Swamp Track Blue Boy
Guns N' Roses' November Rain Video Passes 2 Billion Views- Yes Announce Replacement For Late Drummer Alan White- more
Megadeth To Reunite With Marty Friedman For Livestream- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Expand Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise will Celebrate New Orleans
Guns N' Roses' 'November Rain' Video Passes 2 Billion Views
Yes Announce Replacement For Late Drummer Alan White
John Fogerty Shares Lyric Video For New Live Version of 'Joy Of My Life'
Bury Tomorrow Recruit Loz Taylor For 'Heretic'
Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett Lead BEACH IT! Lineup
The Gaslight Anthem Announce Spring Headline Tour
HammerFall Share 'Hearts On Fire' Video From 'Crimson Thunder' Anniversary Reissue