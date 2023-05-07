John Fogerty Performs CCR Classic With Jimmy Fallon And The Roots On Classroom Instruments

(hennemusic) Video of John Fogerty performing the 1970 Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, "Looking Out My Back Door", with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on a recent episode of The Tonight Show has been released by the late night program.
The lineup - which also includes Fogerty's sons Shane and Tyler - delivered the third single from CCR's fifth album, "Cosmo's Factory", on classroom instruments; the song was a US No.2 hit for the California band and went on to reach Platinum status for sales of more than 1 million copies in the region.
On hand to promote his newly-launched Celebration Tour, the rocker's appearance on The Tonight Show was in sync with an early stop on the trek at New York's Radio City Music Hall.
Fogerty will play a pair of US dates this week before heading to the UK and Europe for a month of shows that will wrap up with a June 9 performance at the Holland International Blues Festival before returning for more North American dates.
Watch video of the "Looking Out My Back Door" performance on classroom instruments here.
