John Fogerty Joins Spotify's Billions Club With CCR Classic

(Jensen) John Fogerty has joined Spotify's "Billions Club" with Creedence Clearwater Revival's enduring recording of his song, "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," commemorating an outstanding achievement of over 1 billion streams on the platform. The exclusive club, which boasts such members as Queen ("Another One Bites the Dust"), and Nirvana ("Smells Like Teen Spirit") currently includes under 400 songs. Additionally, when it comes to overall monthly listeners of bands founded in the '60s, CCR currently ranks in Spotify's Top 3, landing just behind The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac, and ahead of acts like The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin. Nearly 55 years after their debut, it is a remarkable testament to their timeless appeal.

Written by John Fogerty and released in January 1971, "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" was released with "Hey Tonight" as a double-sided hit from the band's sixth studio album, Pendulum. The record found the California band at the height of their global popularity, following a string of hit singles, an appearance at Woodstock, and their first European tour. That hard work was evidenced in the single's performance - as it hit No.1 in Canada, Malaysia, and South Africa, and landed in the Top 10 in more than a dozen countries around the world, including Australia, Singapore, Brazil, and the US, where it would eventually be certified 3X Platinum by the RIAA. In the years since its release, "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" has remained a classic rock staple.

"I am honored and humbled that my song has been loved by so many for all these years. I'm just so grateful," said Fogerty. "Ironically, I wrote this song about my band breaking up, but today, the song has found new meaning for me. I love to dedicate it to my family because they are the rainbow that comes from rain falling on a sunny day." Stream the song here.

Fogerty has lots to celebrate in 2023. The composer of iconic songs that have inspired generations - "Proud Mary," "Down on the Corner," "Fortunate Son," and "Bad Moon Rising," among many others - acquired a majority interest of the worldwide publishing rights to his historic song catalog from Concord. The compositions have been both a decades-long dream and a personal mission for John. For years, the copyrights to Fogerty's classic songs were the property of Saul Zaentz, the owner of Fantasy Records, who sold the label and its publishing portfolio to the former Concord Music Group in 1995. Fogerty, who extricated himself from Fantasy in 1974, re-signed with the label upon its purchase by Concord. Even so, he was not able to gain ownership of his songs - until now.



"As of this January, I own my own songs again. This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do. I am looking forward to touring and celebrating this year! I want to thank Concord for helping to make all of this happen. And, I am excited for new ideas and a renewed interest in my music ... like a revival," said John Fogerty.



In April, Fogerty is set to hit the road with his all-new show, appropriately named The Celebration Tour. Joined once again by his sons Shane and Tyler and their band Hearty Har, tour dates are as follows with more dates to be announced:



April 27 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT*

April 28 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY*

May 6 - Los Angeles County Fair - Pomona, CA*

May 7 - Beach Life Festival - Redondo Beach, CA+

May 12 - Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA*

May 13 - Thunder Valley Casino Resort - Lincoln, CA*



* - with special guests Hearty Har

+ - festival date

