John Fogerty Expands The Celebration Tour

(hennemusic) John Fogerty has expanded The Celebration Tour with the addition of more than a dozen late summer shows in the US. The 2024 series will begin with a previously-announced American leg in June, which will be followed by a series of European festival dates in July and a newly-revealed USA run in August and early fall.

Almost all of the US shows will include guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers and Hearty Har, which features Fogerty's sons Shane and Tyler. The newly-announced concert dates will begin August 2 in Milwaukee, WI and wrap up in Salt Lake City, UT on September 11.

"Get ready to celebrate!," says Fogerty. "We've added new dates to the tour, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Hearty Har, and I are bringing the party to a city near you!"

