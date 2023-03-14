Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, John Fogerty Part Of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour

(EBM) Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents and Live Nation are thrilled to announce the first 16 shows for the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The 2023 Outlaw Tour continues the celebration of Willie's legendary life and legacy in his milestone 90th birthday year.

For the largest-ever Outlaw Tour to date, Willie's bringing his family and friends on the road for a can't-miss lineup of summer shows featuring artists including Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov't Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid, with additional shows still to be announced. For artists performing in various cities, please refer to the specific market lineups listed below.



Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. local time via OutlawMusicFestival.com. VIP packages including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise will be available. Citi is the official card of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 16, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



"I can't wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour," says Nelson. "It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday."



The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, Pa. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson have developed it into one of North America's biggest annual touring franchises. Musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour, sharing unforgettable music memories and unique vendor villages with local food, drinks and shopping in Live Nation amphitheaters across the country.



With a career spanning an incredible seven decades, Willie Nelson is widely recognized as one of the greatest and most influential artists in the history of popular music. A true living legend who has built a globally celebrated career as a musician, author, actor, and activist, Willie turns 90 years young, as vibrant, active, and dynamic as ever. This year alone, Willie won two Grammy Awards, is set to celebrate his 90th birthday with a star-studded, sold-out, two-day event at the Hollywood Bowl, premiered the definitive five-part documentary film on his extraordinary life and career at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, released a new album I Don't Know A Thing About Love, is nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has a new book available and continues to perform across the country while also headlining iconic festivals including Outlaw Music Festival Tour, Farm Aid, and his annual July 4th Picnic.



OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:



Friday, June 23, 2023

Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid



Saturday, June 24, 2023

East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid



Sunday, June 25, 2023

St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid



Thursday, June 29, 2023

Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid



Friday, June 30, 2023

Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Flatland Cavalry

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid



Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

More To Be Announced



Friday, July 28, 2023

Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid



Saturday, July 29, 2023

Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid



Sunday, July 30, 2023

Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid



Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid



Friday, August 4, 2023

Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid



Saturday, August 5, 2023

Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid



Sunday, August 6, 2023

Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid



Friday, August 11, 2023

Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid



Saturday, August 12, 2023

Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid



Sunday, August 13, 2023

Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

