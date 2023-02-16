Enter Shikari Deliver Rou Reynolds Directed 'It Hurts' Video

Enter Shikari have shared the music video for their new single "It Hurts", which was directed by frontman and producer Rou Reynolds, and comes from their forthcoming album, "A Kiss For The Whole World", which will arrive on April 21st.

Reynolds had this to say about the video, "In typical Shikari fashion, I threw myself in at the deep end with directing, and decided to shoot two videos in one day. It was an incredibly intense experience, but we had a super-talented, passionate, focused team, and were able to get a great result.

Personally, I found it rewarding to see my ideas brought to life and create a narrative connecting the two videos. I love the attention to detail that directing allowed, and the ability to bring some of the song's themes to life in more depth".

He previously said of the track, "'It Hurts' came to me in a dream. Literally. Melody, chords, and fully-formulated chorus were all part of a dream that, thankfully, remained with me when I woke up. I was hiding under the duvet at 3AM, singing it into my phone, much to the bewilderment of my girlfriend.

"Lyrically, 'It Hurts' is about perseverance, and the importance of reframing failure as a fruitful and, in fact, pivotal route to progress. Society teaches us we should avoid and criticise failure, when defeat and honest mistakes can actually present us with insights that light our way forward.

"In reality, we should be taught that simply to try makes us more than enough." Watch the video below:





