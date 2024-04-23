Enter Shikari Announce New Companion Record 'Dancing On The Frontline'

(Cosa Nostra) Almost a year to the day since the release of their UK #1 album "A Kiss for the Whole World", Enter Shikari are announcing a new companion record "Dancing On The Frontline". The new record brings together remixes, non-album singles (featuring the likes of Wargasm, Cody Frost, AViVA and Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler), plus live recordings from the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show and Future Sounds shows. The record's opening track 'Goldfish (Shikari Sound System remix)' is out now.

Talking about the new release, lead singer and producer Rou Reynolds says: "We're exactly one year on from the release of A Kiss For The Whole World, so it feels like the right time to present all our output from this crazy year, along with some new treats, all in one place. We've not had a lot of time or energy to do any Shikari Sound System mixes for a while, so it was great to be able to step back into that chair and remix 'Goldfish' and 'Bloodshot'. We tested out the Goldfish rework live on our UK & European tour and insanity ensued."

"Dancing On The Frontline" also comes with a Blu-ray of the band's headline performances at Slam Dunk Festival UK in 2023 and Germany's Vainstream Festival in the summer of 2022, with both shows edited by the band's longtime visual collaborator Oleg Rooz.

Their much-lauded live show has since been all around the world, covering the USA, Australia, Europe, UK, Ireland and more. Audiences in the UK also witnessed the band's biggest ever headline tour to date of the country's arenas, an audio-visual spectacular that The Guardian awarded four stars and heralded as "the beginning of Enter Shikari's greatest chapter."

In October the band will bring special guests You Me At Six out on the road with them, as they journey through North America on what will be You Me At Six's final ever shows in the continent, ahead of their split in 2025.

Talking about the upcoming tour, Reynolds continues: "In October, Enter Shikari bring special guests You Me At Six to the states for a fresh headline run. "North America has always been difficult for Shikari, long tours, thousands of miles, and playing venues smaller than most of the other rooms we get to visit around the world. But we've always kept returning because there's a real zest and passion from our audience out there, even if fewer people 'get us'.

Recently things seem to have begun sizzling a bit more for us, with more shows selling out and more intensity in the crowds. So it's some reward for our tenacity that we're returning in October for what will be our biggest ever North American headline tour. And that will be made all the sweeter by being able to bring our friends You Me At Six with us for this one. We've known each other a long time, but somehow only ever played a couple of shows together, so the fact that they're joining us for what will be their last ever USA & Canada tour really means something to us."

Australian pop-punks Yours Truly will also be joining the tour as openers on all dates.

2024 North American Tour Dates:

Wed 10/9/24 - Dallas, TX, South Side Music Hall

Thu 10/10/24 - Austin, TX, Empire Garage

Sat 10/12/24 - Houston, TX, Warehouse live Midtown

Wed 10/16/24 - Washington, DC, Howard Theater

Thu 10/17/24 - Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

Fri 10/18/24 - Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

Sat 10/19/24 - New York, NY, Palladium

Mon 10/21/24 - Montreal, QC, Théâtre Beanfield

Wed 10/23/24 - Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

Thu 10/24/24 - Chicago, IL, Metro

Fri 10/25/24 - Minneapolis, MN, First Ave

Sat 10/26/24 - Davenport, IA, Capitol Theatre

Sun 10/27/24 - St Louis, MO, Red Flag

Tue 10/29/24 - Denver, CO, Gothic Theater

Wed 10/30/24 - Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

Fri 11/1/24 - Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory

Sat 11/2/24 - Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom

Sun 11/3/24 - Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

Mon 11/4/24 - Seattle, WA, Showbox

Wed 11/6/24 - Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

Thu 11/7/24 - San Francisco, CA, August Hall

Fri 11/8/24 - San Diego, CA, House of Blues

Sat 11/9/24 - Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco

US Festival Appearances

May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville 2024

May 16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple 2024

Tracklisting:

Goldfish (Shikari Sound System remix)

Bloodshot (Shikari Sound System remix)

The Void Stares Back (feat. Wargasm)

Bull (feat. Cody Frost)

STRANGERS (feat. AViVA)

Losing My Grip (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)

It Hurts (BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds session version)

Bull feat. Cody Frost (BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds session version)

(pls) set me on fire (BBC Radio 1 Rock Show session version)

A Kiss For The Whole World (BBC Radio 1 Rock Show session version)

Bloodshot (BBC Radio 1 Rock Show session version)

