Enter Shikari Announce Free Livestream

(Cosa Nostra) Enter Shikari are announcing news of a free livestream of their upcoming show in Belgium on Monday, February 19. The livestream will capture the sold-out opening night of the band's European run at one of the tour's more intimate venues, AB in Brussels.

It's a venue with which the band have a long history, and released a 2 x vinyl LP official bootleg of a show from it in 2019. AB shared via YouTube, "Couldn't get a ticket to Enter Shikari's sold-out concert in AB? We got you covered! Watch the show from the comfort of your couch with a live broadcast."

The band are currently midway through their biggest ever UK tour which has been receiving raves reviews, with The Guardian giving it four stars and saying it "feels like the beginning of Enter Shikari's greatest chapter." Stream the show below (once available)

Related Stories

Enter Shikari Team With Jason Butler For 'Losing My Grip'

Enter Shikari and AViVA Team Up For 'Strangers'

Enter Shikari Share Audiotree Live Session and Interview

Enter Shikari Announce First Belfast and Dublin Shows Since 2017

News > Enter Shikari