Enter Shikari and AViVA Team Up For 'Strangers'

(PPR) Enter Shikari and AViVA are today sharing their new collaborative single 'STRANGERS'. This exciting coming together of two genre-blending artists is as explosive as each of their fanbases can expect, as the former touring partners bring their signature to let 'STRANGERS' soar. Crushing and impassioned, 'STRANGERS' erupts in characteristic fashion and again showcases the collaborative talents of a band that in the last year alone have worked on singles with Cody Frost, WARGASM and You Me At Six.

Talking about their new single with AViVA, lead singer and producer Rou Reynolds says: "Aviva has such a great voice (I can still hear her operatic warm ups, echoing around the backstage rooms!), so it was a pleasure to sing with her on the track. Rob and I got to visit her at home on the beautiful coast of New South Wales and work together on what would become STRANGERS, the story of newly found freedom from a suffocating relationship".

AViVA says: "Teaming up with Enter Shikari for this project has been an incredible experience. After touring with them in 2022 we thought it would be fun to work on a song together and 'STRANGERS' just seemed perfect."

"We all share a deep passion for music, and together, we've crafted something truly special that I believe our fans will love. The song has been worked on across multiple countries, and time zones, and we were even lucky enough to do the vocal recording together at my home studio. The song continues to explore a concept I see as a throughline in much of my artistic work. The loss of connection, and isolation that follows. the line 'we're just STRANGERS now' really sums it up, but I think people will really connect with the rawness of this song, be it the loss of a romantic relationship or losing a friend, that pain often lingers with us for a long time."

Related Stories

Enter Shikari Share Audiotree Live Session and Interview

Enter Shikari Announce First Belfast and Dublin Shows Since 2017

Enter Shikari To Rock Intimate Venues In The U.S.

Enter Shikari Share New Single Bloodshot

News > Enter Shikari