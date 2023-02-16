Joe Bonamassa Shares Live Version of 'Mind's Eye'

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa has released a live rendition of "Mind's Eye," as a preview to his forthcoming live package "Tales Of Time", which will be hitting stores on April 14th.

The original track appeared on his most recent studio album 'Time Clocks", and this version is featured on 'Tales Of Time,' his sprawling and expansive live concert film and album shot at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the psychedelic influences of the song were augmented by the stunning visual backdrop produced by the iconic Kevin Shirley, serving to highlight the beauty of the music.

The live video captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, as his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevate the evening to an almost heavenly high. 'Tales Of Time' will be released on 4/14 via Bonamassa's J&R Adventures in CD/DVD, CD/BR, vinyl, and digital formats.



"The song has a very Pink Floyd feel," commented Roy Weisman, CEO of Bonamassa's J&R Adventures label, upon the song's original release. "The whole 'Time Clocks' record is about a journey, and 'Mind's Eye' gives you a fun glimpse of what could be swimming around inside someone's mind."



"This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date," adds Bonamassa. "My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night." Watch the video below:





