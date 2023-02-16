The Kinks Launch 60th Anniversary With New Anthology 'The Journey'

(hennemusic) The Kinks are launching a series of 60th anniversary projects with the release of a new anthology entitled "The Journey - Part 1."

Due March 24, the collection delivers a series of remastered songs from the band's first decade, including hits and classics like "You Really Got Me," "Waterloo Sunset," "All Day And All Of The Night," "Celluloid Heroes," "Supersonic Rocket Ship," "Dead End Street," and "Death Of A Clown."

Formed in 1963 in Muswell Hill, North London, by the Davies brothers and bassist Pete Quaife - with drummer Mick Avory joining shortly thereafter - The Kinks issued two standalone singles before they broke onto the scene with the UK No. 1 hit, "You Really Got Me", the advance lead single from their 1964 self-titled debut album.

More UK Top 10 hits followed throughout the decade and into the early 1970s as the band's impressive catalog and live performances continues attract the attention of music fans.

"Ask yourself the question, is this journey really necessary?", says Ray Davies. ".......Yes!" See what Dave Davies had to say and watch a video trailer for "The Journey - Part 1" here.





