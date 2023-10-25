The Kinks Share New Ray Davies Mix Of 'Money Talks'

(Big Hassle Media) The Kinks, one of the greatest ever British rock groups, today reveal a special new Ray Davies mix of the band's 1974 studio track "Money Talks," released as a new digital single and video on October 25th and taken from the second part of their career-defining anthology, The Journey Part 2 out November 17th on BMG.

The new 2023 mix of this classic track is taken from The Kinks' 1974 studio concept album Preservation Act 2, and has been mixed by Ray Davies and Matt Jaggar at Konk Studios in London. Ray Davies says the track is about "Moral decline." Dave Davies comments: "Always amused me when we did it live. An exceptional song I think". Drummer Mick Avory fondly recalls: "I have memories of playing this song on the US tours in the 70s. It's a good old stomper for the stage."

Following the release of The Journey - Part 1 in March this year (featuring hits such as "You Really Got Me," "Waterloo Sunset," "All Day And All Of The Night," "Supersonic Rocket Ship" and "Dead End Street") The Journey - Part 2, compiled by the band, will be available on 2CD, 2LP, Digital and HD Digital formats. The physical formats contain a booklet with band photos and track-by-track notes written by original members Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory, sharing their memories of the time and weaving them into The Kinks' incredible story.

The Journey - Part 2 includes singles, B-sides, album tracks and, notably, six new Ray Davies mixes, three of which are previously unreleased live performances from the New Victoria Theatre, London in 1975. The other new digital single "Everybody's a Star (Starmaker) (Live 1975, 2023 Mix)," released on 27 September.

Hits featured on the release include: "Lola," "Sunny Afternoon," "20th Century Man," "Dedicated Follower Of Fashion," "Till The End Of The Day," "A Well Respected Man," "See My Friends," and "Everybody's A Star (Starmaker)."

The songs on The Journey - Parts 1 & 2, for the first time ever on a Kinks collection, have been handpicked by Ray, Dave and Mick, curated according to themes inspired by the trials and tribulations of their journey through life together as a band since 1963. The tracks are taken from the classic original Kinks albums including: Face To Face, The Kink Kontroversy, Something Else, The Village Green Preservation Society, Lola Versus Powerman and The Moneygoround, Muswell Hillbillies, Everybody's In Show-Biz, Preservation Acts 1 & 2 and A Soap Opera.

All tracks have been carefully remastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Studios in LA, overseen by Andrew Sandoval.

