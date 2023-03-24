The Kinks Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 'The Journey Part 1'

(Big Hassle) The Kinks, one of the greatest ever British rock groups, celebrate their 60th Anniversary with the release of The Journey - Part 1. Formed in 1963 in Muswell Hill, North London, by brothers Ray and Dave Davies with their friend Pete Quaife, and joined by Mick Avory in early 1964, the band quickly established themselves as one of the epoch-defining groups of the 60s, with their impact still being felt around the world today.



The stats speak for themselves: The Kinks have sold over 50 million records worldwide and have been streamed over a billion times; they have achieved five US Top 10 singles, nine US Top 40 albums, seventeen UK Top 20 singles and five UK Top 10 albums, with four albums certified Gold. Among numerous honors, they have received the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Service To British Music and have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and the UK Music Hall of Fame. Multi-award winning, legendary frontman Sir Ray Davies is widely recognized as one of the greatest British songwriters of all time.



The Kinks 60 campaign will be a two-year-long celebration of their illustrious musical journey career, confirming their place as one of the greatest and most influential rock groups of all time. As a key part of the campaign, and to mark this milestone, a career-defining anthology, The Journey, will be released on BMG in two parts, with The Journey - Part 1 out today, March 24, 2023.



The songs on The Journey - Part 1 (1964-1975) have been handpicked for the first time by Ray, Dave and Mick, curated according to themes inspired by the trials and tribulations of their journey through life together as a band since 1963. Featuring hits such as "You Really Got Me," "Waterloo Sunset," "All Day And All Of The Night," "Celluloid Heroes," "Supersonic Rocket Ship," "Dead End Street," and "Death Of A Clown" The Journey - Part 1 follows recently remastered 50th anniversary deluxe editions of The Village Green Preservation Society, Lola Versus Powerman Part 1, Muswell Hillbillies and Everybody's In Show-Biz. All tracks have been lovingly remastered from the original audio sources.



"Ask yourself the question, is this journey really necessary?.......Yes!" Ray Davies muses on The Journey. Dave Davies continues, "I'm delighted with what I think is an inspiring selection of timeless and magical Kinks music."



The Journey - Part 1 is out now on 2CD, 2LP, Digital and HD Digital albums. The physical formats contain a booklet with band photos and personal track-by-track notes from Ray, Mick, and Dave, sharing their memories of the time these tracks were recorded and weaving them into the Kinks' incredible story. Stream/purchase it here.



Details of the The Journey - Part 2 will follow later this year.



A host of global events and activities will be launching throughout 2023 & 2024 to mark the band's 60th, with more to be announced in the coming months.

RELEASE FORMATS:

2LP



Side 1

Songs about becoming a man, the search for adventure, finding an identity and a girl:

1. You Really Got Me (UK#1, 1964)

2. All Day And All Of The Night (UK#2, 1964)

3. It's All Right (1964)

4. Who'll Be The Next In Line (1965)

5. Tired Of Waiting For You (UK#1, 1965)

6. She's Got Everything (1968)

7. Just Can't Go To Sleep (1964)

8. Stop Your Sobbing (1964)

9. Wait Till The Summer Comes Along (1965)

10. So Long (1965)

Side 2

Songs of ambition achieved, bitter taste of success, loss of friends, the past comes back and bites you in the backside:

1. Dead End Street (UK#5, 1966)

2. Schooldays (1975)

3. The Hard Way (1975)

4. Mindless Child Of Motherhood (1969)

5. Supersonic Rocket Ship (UK#2, 1972)

6. I'm In Disgrace (1975)

7. Do You Remember Walter? (1968)

Side 3

Days and nights of a lost soul, songs of regret and reflection of happier times:

1. Too Much On My Mind (1966)

2. Nothin' In The World Can Stop Me Worryin' 'Bout That Girl (1965)

3. Days (UK#2, 1968)

4. Where Have All The Good Times Gone (1965)

5. Strangers (1970)

6. It's Too Late (1965)

7. Sitting In The Midday Sun (1973)

Side 4

A new start, a new love, but have you really changed? Still haunted by the quest and the girl:

1. Waterloo Sunset (UK#2, 1967)

2. No More Looking Back (1975)

3. Death Of A Clown (UK#3, 1967)

4. Celluloid Heroes (1972)

5. Act Nice And Gentle (1967)

6. This Is Where I Belong (1967)

2CD

CD1

Songs about becoming a man, the search for adventure, finding an identity and a girl:

1. You Really Got Me (UK#1, 1964)

2. All Day And All Of The Night (UK#2, 1964)

3. It's All Right (1964)

4. Who'll Be The Next In Line (1965)

5. Tired Of Waiting For You (UK#1, 1965)

6. Dandy (Germany#1, 1966)

7. She's Got Everything (1968)

8. Just Can't Go To Sleep (1964)

9. Stop Your Sobbing (1964)

10. Wait Till The Summer Comes Along (1965)

11. So Long (1965)

12. I'm Not Like Everybody Else (1966)

Songs of ambition achieved, bitter taste of success, loss of friends, the past comes back and bites you in the backside:

13. Dead End Street (UK#5, 1966)

14. Wonderboy (1968)

15. Schooldays (1975)

16. The Hard Way (1975)

17. Mindless Child Of Motherhood (1969)

18. Supersonic Rocket Ship (UK#2, 1972)

19. I'm In Disgrace (1975)

20. Do You Remember Walter? (1968)

CD2

Days and nights of a lost soul, songs of regret and reflection of happier times:

1. Too Much On My Mind (1966)

2. Nothin' In The World Can Stop Me Worryin' 'Bout That Girl (1965)

3. Days (UK#2, 1968)

4. Last Of The Steam-Powered Trains (1968)

5. Where Have All The Good Times Gone (1965)

6. Strangers (1970)

7. It's Too Late (1965)

8. Sitting In The Midday Sun (1973)

A new start, a new love, but have you really changed? Still haunted by the quest and the girl:

9. Waterloo Sunset (UK#2, 1967)

10. Australia (1969)

11. No More Looking Back (1975)

12. Death Of A Clown (UK#3, 1967)

13. Celluloid Heroes (1972)

14. Act Nice And Gentle (1967)

15. This Is Where I Belong (1967)

16. Shangri-La (1969)

