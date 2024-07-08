The Kinks In The Studio For 'Low Budget' 45th Anniversary

The 45th anniversary of The Kinks' "Low Budget" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: Generally regarded as classic rock godfathers shoulder-to-shoulder with the Beatles, Rolling Stones, and The Who, my guest In the Studio Ray Davies explains here why the Kinks were almost a decade behind their British Invasion peers in America when The Kinks released the trifecta of Sleepwalker, Misfits, and their biggest seller, Low Budget, back-to-back in 1977-79.

With the pending forty-fifth anniversary of Low Budget, the Kinks' July 1979 biggest seller in their long storied career, it becomes apparent that The Kinks were the ultimate slacker band. Led by the Poet Laureate of Rock, Sir Ray Davies, it certainly wasn't for lack of creative brilliance, but for a dearth of ambition.

The Kinks were probably a lock for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction for their British Invasion Sixties output alone, but the 1970s were tough going for them until reclaiming their rock bona fides with a trifecta of revitalized rock on 1977's Sleepwalker, 1978's Misfits, and their biggest seller ever, Low Budget in July 1979.

The Kinks' leader and poet laureate of rock, Sir Ray Davies, joins me In the Studio for the stories behind "Juke Box Music","Sleepwalker","Live Life", the best Ray ballad since "Celluloid Heroes" with "Rock and Roll Fantasy", Low Budget's "Gallon of Gas","(Wish I Could Fly Like) Superman","Catch Me Now I'm Falling", and the title song. Stream the episode here.

Related Stories

The Kinks Share New Ray Davies Mix Of 'Money Talks'

The Kinks Announce The Journey Part 2 With 'Everybody's a Star (Starmaker)' Video

The Kinks Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 'The Journey Part 1'

The Kinks 1966 Classic 'Sunny Afternoon' Passes Apple Music Milestone

More The Kinks News