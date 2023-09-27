The Kinks Announce The Journey Part 2 With 'Everybody's a Star (Starmaker)' Video

(BHM) The Kinks have released a music video for their track "Everybody's a Star (Starmaker)", which comes from part two of their career-defining anthology, The Journey, out 17 November on BMG.

Following the release of The Journey - Part 1 in March this year (featuring hits such as "You Really Got Me," "Waterloo Sunset," "All Day And All Of The Night," "Supersonic Rocket Ship" and "Dead End Street") The Journey - Part 2, compiled by the band, will be available on 2CD, 2LP, Digital and HD Digital formats. The physical formats contain a booklet with band photos and track-by-track notes written by original members Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory, sharing their memories of the time and weaving them into The Kinks' incredible story.

The Journey - Part 2 includes singles, B-sides, album tracks and, notably, six new Ray Davies mixes, three of which are previously unreleased live performances from the New Victoria Theatre, London in 1975.

Hits featured on the release include: "Lola," "Sunny Afternoon," "20th Century Man," "Dedicated Follower Of Fashion," "Till The End Of The Day," "A Well Respected Man," "See My Friends," and "Everybody's A Star (Starmaker)."

Ray Davies: "I thought I knew everything about my songs until I was given the opportunity to put this record together. The new sequencing has enabled us to show the 'big picture' and give a more insightful back story about how our music evolved. I learned a lot about myself in putting this together."

Dave Davies: "Another chance to listen to some of my favourite Kinks releases over the years. A perfect example of our diverse and creative musical legacy."

Mick Avory: "A strong selection of Kinks songs across the years, that should give the listener some nice surprises."

The songs on The Journey - Parts 1 & 2, for the first time ever on a Kinks collection, have been handpicked by Ray, Dave and Mick, curated according to themes inspired by the trials and tribulations of their journey through life together as a band since 1963. The tracks are taken from the classic original Kinks albums including: Face To Face, The Kink Kontroversy, Something Else, The Village Green Preservation Society, Lola Versus Powerman and The Moneygoround, Muswell Hillbillies, Everybody's In Show-Biz, Preservation Acts 1 & 2 and A Soap Opera.

All tracks have been carefully remastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Studios in LA, overseen by Andrew Sandoval.

RELEASE FORMATS:

2LP

Side 1

The World Around The Journeyman Starts To Crumble As His Life Is Turned Upside Down.

1. Till The End Of The Day (1965)

2. Preservation (1974)

3. David Watts (1967)

4. This Time Tomorrow (Alternate Take, 2020 Mix) (1970)

5. A Well Respected Man (1965)

6. Monica (1968)

7. Scrapheap City (1974)

Side 2

The Journeyman Is Led Astray By Ghosts And A Dark Angel.

1. Lola (1970)

2. Sunny Afternoon (1966)

3. Animal Farm (1968)

4. Creeping Jean (1969) *

5. Two Sisters (1967)

6. See My Friends (1965)

7. Money Talks (2023 Mix) (1974) **

Side 3

Our Journeyman Is Seduced By Those Ghosts And Demons Of The Underworld And Searches For His Lost Innocence.

1. Rainy Day In June (1966)

2. Dedicated Follower Of Fashion (1966)

3. Where Are They Now? (2023 Mix) (1973) **

4. Wicked Annabella (1968)

5. Susannah's Still Alive (1967) *

6. 20th Century Man (1971)

7. Sitting By The Riverside (1968)

Side 4

Despair Turns To Elation As Journeyman Overcomes His Fear. Reunites With Old Friends.

1. New Victoria Suite - Everybody's A Star (Starmaker) (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

2. New Victoria Suite - Slum Kids (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

3. New Victoria Suite - (A) Face In The Crowd (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

4. Holiday Romance (1975)

5. Big Sky (1968)

6. God's Children (1971)

2CD / DIGITAL

CD1

The World Around The Journeyman Starts To Crumble As His Life Is Turned Upside Down

1. Till The End Of The Day (1965)

2. Preservation (1973)

3. David Watts (1967)

4. This Time Tomorrow (Alternate Take, 2020 Mix) (1970)

5. A Well Respected Man (1965)

6. Monica (1968)

7. Scrapheap City (1974)

8. He's Evil (1974)



The Journeyman Is Led Astray By Ghosts And A Dark Angel



9. Lola (1970)

10. Sunny Afternoon (1966)

11. Animal Farm (1968)

12. Creeping Jean (1969) *

13. Two Sisters (1967)

14. See My Friends (1965)

15. Money Talks (2023 Mix) (1974) **

16. No Return (1967)

17. Don't You Fret (1965)



CD2

Our Journeyman Is Seduced By Those Ghosts And Demons Of The Underworld And Searches For His Lost Innocence

1. I Need You (1965)

2. Rainy Day In June (1966)

3. Dedicated Follower Of Fashion (1966)

4. Where Are They Now? (2023 Mix) (1973) **

5. Wicked Annabella (1968)

6. Alcohol (1971)

7. Susannah's Still Alive (1967) *

8. 20th Century Man (1971)

9. Sitting By The Riverside (1968)

10. Artificial Man (2023 Mix) (1974) **

Despair Turns To Elation As Journeyman Overcomes His Fear. Reunites With Old Friends

11. New Victoria Suite - Everybody's A Star (Starmaker) (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

12. New Victoria Suite - Slum Kids (Live New Victoria Theatre) (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

13. New Victoria Suite - (A) Face In The Crowd (Live New Victoria Theatre) (Live, 2023 Mix)

(1975) **

14. Holiday Romance (1975)

15. Big Sky (1968)

16. Lincoln County (1968) *

17. God's Children (1971)

