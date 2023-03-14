The Kinks 1966 Classic 'Sunny Afternoon' Passes Apple Music Milestone

(hennemusic) The Kinks have announced that their 1966 classic, "Sunny Afternoon", has passed a new milestone on Apple Music.

"Sunny Afternoon has hit 1 million streams on Apple Music!," shared the band on social media about the single, which followed 1964's "You Really Got Me" and 1965's "Tired Of Waiting For You" as The Kinks third No. 1 hit in their UK homeland.

"Sunny Afternoon" served as the lead single from the group's fourth album, "Face To Face", a project that was produced by Shel Talmy and reached the UK Top 15.

On March 24, The Kinks will launch a series of 60th anniversary projects, starting with the release of a new anthology entitled "The Journey - Part 1"; get more details about the collection and stream "Sunny Afternoon" here.

