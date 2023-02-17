Rodrigo y Gabriela 'Descending To Nowhere' As First Track From New Album

Rodrigo y Gabriela have premiered a music video for their new single "Descending To Nowhere", to celebrate the announcement of their new studio album, "In Between Thoughts...A New World", that is set to be released on April 21st.

The new video was directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker/broadcaster Olallo Rubio and the new album was produced by the duo at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico.

Rubio shared, "The video is based on a specific chapter/segment of a storyline written by Rodrigo y Gabriela where a character has a spiritual journey towards non-dualism.

"So this video is just a small part of a larger story. They always imagined this world in animation, but we thought it'd be conceptually interesting to start in this dark, bleak, live action world and then enter the animated universe in color.

"I called artists Andy Butler (British) and Pogo (Mexican), with whom I worked before on a documentary about Alejandro Jodorowsky (the Chilean multi-disciplinary artist) because I knew they'd understand the spiritual/surreal concept we were developing."

The acclaimed duo will be promoting the new album with tours of North America, the UK and Europe. The North American headline tour will be kicking off on May 18th at Houston, TX's Smart Financial Centre. See the dates, and watch the new video, below:

APRIL

24 - London, UK - Roundhouse

25 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord

26 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord

30 - Cheltenham, UK - Cheltenham Jazz Festival

MAY

18 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre*

19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live At Moody Theatre*

20 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee*

21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Strauss Square*

25 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Arts*

26 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay*+

27 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay*+

JUNE

1 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre+

2 - San Bernardino, CA - Yaamava' Theater

3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

4 - Sacramento, CA - Mondavi Center UC Davis

7 - Portland, OR - Grand Lodge

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Special Performance with Antonio Sanchez)

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre

14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

17 - Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

20 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

22 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

23 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Longwood Gardens

29 - Boston, MA - Chevalier Theatre

JULY

1 - Montreal, QC - Montreal Jazz Fest, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier - Place des Arts

2 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre

SEPTEMBER

25 - Hamburg, DE Mojo

26 - Berlin, DE Passionskirche

29 - Milan, IT - Santeria

30 - Bologna, IT - Estragon

OCTOBER

2 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica/Sala Sinopoli

5 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

7 - Stockholm, SE - Sodra Teatern

9 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

11 - Warsaw, PL - Palladium

16 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

17 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall

19 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

20 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

21 - Birmingham, UK - Town Hall

23 - London, UK - Palladium

25 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef

27 - Lausanne, CH - Theatre de Beaulieu

29 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg, Grote Zaal

30 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal

31 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

NOVEMBER

2 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux

3 - Bordeaux, FR - Le Rocher De Palmer

5 - Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini

7 - Madrid, ES - Sala La Paqui

9 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 2

10 - Nimes, FR - Paloma

11 - Lyon, FR - Le Radiant





