Rodrigo y Gabriela 'Descending To Nowhere' As First Track From New Album
Rodrigo y Gabriela have premiered a music video for their new single "Descending To Nowhere", to celebrate the announcement of their new studio album, "In Between Thoughts...A New World", that is set to be released on April 21st.
The new video was directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker/broadcaster Olallo Rubio and the new album was produced by the duo at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico.
Rubio shared, "The video is based on a specific chapter/segment of a storyline written by Rodrigo y Gabriela where a character has a spiritual journey towards non-dualism.
"So this video is just a small part of a larger story. They always imagined this world in animation, but we thought it'd be conceptually interesting to start in this dark, bleak, live action world and then enter the animated universe in color.
"I called artists Andy Butler (British) and Pogo (Mexican), with whom I worked before on a documentary about Alejandro Jodorowsky (the Chilean multi-disciplinary artist) because I knew they'd understand the spiritual/surreal concept we were developing."
The acclaimed duo will be promoting the new album with tours of North America, the UK and Europe. The North American headline tour will be kicking off on May 18th at Houston, TX's Smart Financial Centre. See the dates, and watch the new video, below:
APRIL
24 - London, UK - Roundhouse
25 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord
26 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord
30 - Cheltenham, UK - Cheltenham Jazz Festival
MAY
18 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre*
19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live At Moody Theatre*
20 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee*
21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Strauss Square*
25 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Arts*
26 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay*+
27 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay*+
JUNE
1 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre+
2 - San Bernardino, CA - Yaamava' Theater
3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
4 - Sacramento, CA - Mondavi Center UC Davis
7 - Portland, OR - Grand Lodge
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Special Performance with Antonio Sanchez)
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre
14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater
16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
17 - Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
20 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall
22 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
23 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
28 - Philadelphia, PA - Longwood Gardens
29 - Boston, MA - Chevalier Theatre
JULY
1 - Montreal, QC - Montreal Jazz Fest, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier - Place des Arts
2 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre
SEPTEMBER
25 - Hamburg, DE Mojo
26 - Berlin, DE Passionskirche
29 - Milan, IT - Santeria
30 - Bologna, IT - Estragon
OCTOBER
2 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica/Sala Sinopoli
5 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
7 - Stockholm, SE - Sodra Teatern
9 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio
11 - Warsaw, PL - Palladium
16 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
17 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall
19 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
20 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
21 - Birmingham, UK - Town Hall
23 - London, UK - Palladium
25 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef
27 - Lausanne, CH - Theatre de Beaulieu
29 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg, Grote Zaal
30 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal
31 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
NOVEMBER
2 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux
3 - Bordeaux, FR - Le Rocher De Palmer
5 - Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini
7 - Madrid, ES - Sala La Paqui
9 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 2
10 - Nimes, FR - Paloma
11 - Lyon, FR - Le Radiant
