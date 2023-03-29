Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Song 'The Eye That Catches The Dream'

(Big Hassle) Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared "The Eye That Catches The Dream," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track - which shifts from stark opening notes to a glorious whirlwind of galloping rhythms, sweeping strings, and brightly bubbling effects - heralds the duo's landmark new album, In Between Thoughts...A New World, arriving via ATO Records on Friday, April 21.
A special deluxe vinyl edition is available exclusively at www.rodgab.com, limited to 2,000 copies and featuring a translucent "Galaxy" custom-colored LP in a gatefold package alongside a bonus LP collecting all nine tracks from last year's deeply metaphysical Stages project on opaque "Galaxy" custom colored vinyl.
Rodrigo y Gabriela's eagerly awaited follow-up to 2019's GRAMMY Award-winning Mettavolution and first full-length collection in four years, In Between Thoughts...A New World arrives as one of the duo's most revelatory offerings yet - a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation. Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album includes such recent singles as "Egoland" and "Descending To Nowhere," the latter joined by an official music video, directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker/broadcaster Olallo Rubio and streaming now at YouTube.
"Descending To Nowhere" had its world premiere with an in-depth and illuminating "Origins" feature via Consequence and was quickly named by Paste as of one of "The 10 Best Songs of February 2023," hailing it as "an irresistible groove that builds and ebbs as it showcases delicious electric licks and the promised orchestral swells." The track proved a #1 Most Added hit at College Radio outlets nationwide and is currently receiving major international airplay at tastemaker stations like Los Angeles, CA's KCRW, Minneapolis, MN's The Current, Austin, TX's KUTX, the UK's BBC 6 Music, France's Radio FIP, and Columbia's Radionica.
Rodrigo y Gabriela will mark the arrival of In Between Thoughts...A New World with a robust international touring schedule beginning April 24 with a sold-out show at London, England's historic Roundhouse. North American headline dates get underway May 18 at Sugarland, TX's Smart Financial Centre and then continue until early July. Highlights include special performances with 4x Grammy Award-winning drummer Antonio Sánchez at San Diego, CA's Humphreys Concerts by the Bay (May 26-27), Los Angeles, CA's YouTube Theatre (June 1), and Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (June 11), along with shows at such renowned venues as Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (June 19), Brooklyn, NY's Kings Theatre (June 27), and Montreal, QC's Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts (July 1). Special guests include Krooked Kings (May 18-27), Bahamas (June 1-11), and Ondara (June 13-29). Additional dates will be announced soon.
APRIL
24 - London, UK - Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)
25 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord
26 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord
30 - Cheltenham, UK - Cheltenham Jazz Festival
MAY
18 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre *
19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live At Moody Theatre *
20 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee Pavilion at St. Paul Square *
21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Strauss Square *
25 - Scottsdale, AZ - Virginia G. Piper Theater *
26 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay + *
27 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay + *
JUNE
1 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre + ^
2 - San Bernardino, CA - Yaamava' Theater
3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ^
4 - Sacramento, CA - Mondavi Center @ UC Davis ^
7 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge ^
8 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste Michel ^
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater ^
11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre + ^
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre
14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater %
16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre %
17 - Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre %
19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium %
20 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall %
22 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre %
23 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater %
25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club %
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre %
28 - Philadelphia, PA - Longwood Gardens %
29 - Boston, MA - Chevalier Theater %
JULY
1 - Montreal, QC - Montreal Jazz Fest, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts
2 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre
SEPTEMBER
25 - Hamburg, DE - Mojo Club
26 - Berlin, DE - Passionskirche
29 - Milan, IT - Santeria Toscana 31
30 - Bologna, IT - Estragon
OCTOBER
2 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica
5 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller Music Hall
7 - Stockholm, SE - Södra Teatern
9 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio
11 - Warsaw, PL - Palladium
16 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
17 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall
19 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
20 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
21 - Birmingham, UK - Town Hall
23 - London, UK - Palladium
25 - Lille, France - L'Aéronef
27 - Lausanne, CH - Théâtre de Beaulieu
29 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg
30 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal
31 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
NOVEMBER
2 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux
3 - Bordeaux, FR - Le Rocher De Palmer
5 - Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini
7 - Madrid, ES - Sala La Paqui
9 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 2
10 - Nimes, FR - Paloma
11 - Lyon, FR - Le Radiant
+ A Special Performance with Antonio Sanchez
* w/special guests Krooked Kings
^ w/special guests Bahamas
% w/special guests Ondara
