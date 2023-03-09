Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Single Egoland

Tour poster

(Big Hassle) Rodrigo y Gabriela have released a new song called "Egoland," which is the second single from their forthcoming new album, "In Between Thoughts...A New World."

The album is due April 21st and they will also be offering offering a deluxe version of the album on vinyl exclusively at www.rodgab.com. This limited edition of 2,000 units includes all 9 Stages tracks on an opaque "Galaxy" custom color LP in addition to the album on a translucent "Galaxy" custom color LP in a gatefold package.

The duo will mark the arrival of In Between Thoughts...A New World with a robust international touring schedule that includes a North American headline tour set to get underway May 18 at Houston, TX's Smart Financial Centre and then continues until early July. Highlights include performances at such renowned venues as London's Roundhouse (April 24), Los Angeles, CA's YouTube Theatre (June 1), Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (June 11), Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (June 19), Brooklyn, NY's Kings Theatre (June 27), and Montreal, Quebec's Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 17.

+A Special Performance with Antonio Sanchez

*With support from Krooked Kings

^With support from Bahamas

**With support from Ondara

APRIL

24 - London, UK - Roundhouse - SOLD OUT

25 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord

26 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord

30 - Cheltenham, UK - Cheltenham Jazz Festival

MAY

18 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre*

19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live At Moody Theatre*

20 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee*

21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Strauss Square*

25 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Arts*

26 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay*+

27 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay*+

JUNE

1 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre^+

2 - San Bernardino, CA - Yaamava' Theater

3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater^

4 - Sacramento, CA - Mondavi Center UC Davis^

7 - Portland, OR - Grand Lodge^

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater^

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^+

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre

14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater**

16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre**

17 - Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre**

19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium**

20 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall**

22 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre**

23 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater**

25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club**

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre**

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Longwood Gardens**

29 - Boston, MA - Chevalier Theatre**

JULY

1 - Montreal, QC - Montreal Jazz Fest, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts

2 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre

SEPTEMBER

25 - Hamburg, DE Mojo

26 - Berlin, DE Passionskirche

29 - Milan, IT - Santeria

30 - Bologna, IT - Estragon

OCTOBER

2 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica/Sala Sinopoli

5 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

7 - Stockholm, SE - Sodra Teatern

9 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

11 - Warsaw, PL - Palladium

16 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

17 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall - SOLD OUT

19 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

20 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

21 - Birmingham, UK - Town Hall

23 - London, UK - Palladium

25 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef

27 - Lausanne, CH - Théatre de Beaulieu

29 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg, Grote Zaal

30 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal

31 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

NOVEMBER

2 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux

3 - Bordeaux, FR - Le Rocher De Palmer

5 - Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini

7 - Madrid, ES - Sala La Paqui

9 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 2

10 - Nimes, FR - Paloma

11 - Lyon, FR - Le Radiant

