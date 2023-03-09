Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Single Egoland

(Big Hassle) Rodrigo y Gabriela have released a new song called "Egoland," which is the second single from their forthcoming new album, "In Between Thoughts...A New World."
The album is due April 21st and they will also be offering offering a deluxe version of the album on vinyl exclusively at www.rodgab.com. This limited edition of 2,000 units includes all 9 Stages tracks on an opaque "Galaxy" custom color LP in addition to the album on a translucent "Galaxy" custom color LP in a gatefold package.
The duo will mark the arrival of In Between Thoughts...A New World with a robust international touring schedule that includes a North American headline tour set to get underway May 18 at Houston, TX's Smart Financial Centre and then continues until early July. Highlights include performances at such renowned venues as London's Roundhouse (April 24), Los Angeles, CA's YouTube Theatre (June 1), Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (June 11), Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (June 19), Brooklyn, NY's Kings Theatre (June 27), and Montreal, Quebec's Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 17.
+A Special Performance with Antonio Sanchez
*With support from Krooked Kings
^With support from Bahamas
**With support from Ondara
APRIL
24 - London, UK - Roundhouse - SOLD OUT
25 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord
26 - Paris, FR - Bouffes Du Nord
30 - Cheltenham, UK - Cheltenham Jazz Festival
MAY
18 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre*
19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live At Moody Theatre*
20 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee*
21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Strauss Square*
25 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Arts*
26 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay*+
27 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay*+
JUNE
1 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre^+
2 - San Bernardino, CA - Yaamava' Theater
3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater^
4 - Sacramento, CA - Mondavi Center UC Davis^
7 - Portland, OR - Grand Lodge^
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater^
11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^+
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre
14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater**
16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre**
17 - Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre**
19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium**
20 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall**
22 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre**
23 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater**
25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club**
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre**
28 - Philadelphia, PA - Longwood Gardens**
29 - Boston, MA - Chevalier Theatre**
JULY
1 - Montreal, QC - Montreal Jazz Fest, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts
2 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre
SEPTEMBER
25 - Hamburg, DE Mojo
26 - Berlin, DE Passionskirche
29 - Milan, IT - Santeria
30 - Bologna, IT - Estragon
OCTOBER
2 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica/Sala Sinopoli
5 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
7 - Stockholm, SE - Sodra Teatern
9 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio
11 - Warsaw, PL - Palladium
16 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
17 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall - SOLD OUT
19 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
20 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
21 - Birmingham, UK - Town Hall
23 - London, UK - Palladium
25 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef
27 - Lausanne, CH - Théatre de Beaulieu
29 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg, Grote Zaal
30 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal
31 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
NOVEMBER
2 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux
3 - Bordeaux, FR - Le Rocher De Palmer
5 - Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini
7 - Madrid, ES - Sala La Paqui
9 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 2
10 - Nimes, FR - Paloma
11 - Lyon, FR - Le Radiant
