Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce 2024 North American Tour

(BHM) Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced a new run of dates in 2024 during which they will be taking their pyrotechnically thrilling live shows to cities in America that didn't get a chance to see them on the first run.
Beginning in Jacksonville, FL at the Florida Theatre April 17, the tour goes deeper into Florida before heading into dates in the Southeast and Northeast and then finishes in the Midwest on May 18 at GLC @ 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, MI.
Artist presale tickets will be on sale from tomorrow, Wednesday, December 13 at 10am (local) to Thursday, December 14 at 10p (local). General public tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10am (local).
Rodrigo y Gabriela recently kicked off the 49th season of the venerable television music series, Austin City Limits, as the premiere performers on episode one. The band was joined by an ensemble of over 30 musicians from the esteemed Austin Symphony Orchestra in an exhilarating hour; the unprecedented performance
APRIL
17- Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
18 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse
21 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater
23 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
25 - Tysons, VA - Capitol One Hall
26 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater
27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
28 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre Center
30 - Ithaca, NY - State Theater of Ithaca
MAY
1 - Kingston, NY - Ulster PAC
2 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
4 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
5 - Nashua, NH - Nashua Center for the Arts
7 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot
8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
9 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall
11 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live
12 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall at Babeville
14 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
15 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre
16 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room
18 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Rodrigo y Gabriela Premiere 'In Between Thoughts...A New World' Video
Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Song 'The Eye That Catches The Dream'
Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Single Egoland
Rodrigo y Gabriela 'Descending To Nowhere' As First Track From New Album
Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album- The Dillinger Escape Plan Reuniting For 'Calculating Infinity' 25th Anniversary- more
Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour- Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour- Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight - more
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album
The Dillinger Escape Plan Reuniting For 'Calculating Infinity' 25th Anniversary
Brantley Gilbert Announces Off The Rails Tour 2024
Five Finger Death Punch Announce 2024 Headline Tour
Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce 2024 North American Tour
Bruce Dickinson Teams With Z2 For The Mandrake Project
The Marshall Tucker Band Honored With Pandora Billionaires Plaque
Singled Out: Atelo Songs' not in the mood