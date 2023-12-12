Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce 2024 North American Tour

(BHM) Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced a new run of dates in 2024 during which they will be taking their pyrotechnically thrilling live shows to cities in America that didn't get a chance to see them on the first run.

Beginning in Jacksonville, FL at the Florida Theatre April 17, the tour goes deeper into Florida before heading into dates in the Southeast and Northeast and then finishes in the Midwest on May 18 at GLC @ 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, MI.

Artist presale tickets will be on sale from tomorrow, Wednesday, December 13 at 10am (local) to Thursday, December 14 at 10p (local). General public tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10am (local).

Rodrigo y Gabriela recently kicked off the 49th season of the venerable television music series, Austin City Limits, as the premiere performers on episode one. The band was joined by an ensemble of over 30 musicians from the esteemed Austin Symphony Orchestra in an exhilarating hour;

APRIL

17- Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

18 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

21 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater

23 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

25 - Tysons, VA - Capitol One Hall

26 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

28 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre Center

30 - Ithaca, NY - State Theater of Ithaca

MAY

1 - Kingston, NY - Ulster PAC

2 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

4 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

5 - Nashua, NH - Nashua Center for the Arts

7 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

9 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

11 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live

12 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall at Babeville

14 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

15 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

16 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

18 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

