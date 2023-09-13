Rodrigo y Gabriela Premiere 'In Between Thoughts...A New World' Video

(BHM) Rodrigo y Gabriela have premiered the official music video for "In Between Thoughts...A New World," featuring exclusive footage filmed earlier this summer on their North American tour and streaming now on YouTube.
"In Between Thoughts...A New World" serves as the title track to Rodrigo y Gabriela's landmark new album, In Between Thoughts...A New World, available now via ATO Records. A special custom color deluxe 2xLP vinyl edition is available exclusively at www.rodgab.com, limited to 2,000 copies and featuring a translucent "Galaxy" custom-colored LP in a gatefold package alongside a bonus LP collecting all nine tracks from last year's profoundly metaphysical Stages project on opaque "Galaxy" custom colored vinyl.
Rodrigo y Gabriela's eagerly awaited follow-up to 2019's GRAMMY Award-winning Mettavolution and first full-length collection in four years, In Between Thoughts...A New World arrives as one of the duo's most revelatory offerings yet - a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation. Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album includes such singles as "The Eye That Catches The Dream," "Egoland," "True Nature" (recently added to Spotify US's New Music Friday playlist), and the aforementioned "Descending To Nowhere."
