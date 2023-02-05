.

nothing,nowhere. Recruits Ft. Freddie Dredd and Silverstein For 'THIRST4VIOLENCE'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-05-2023

nothing,nowhere. has announced his new album "Void Eternal," will arrive on March 31st and has shared a music video for their record's new single, "THIRST4VIOLENCE" (Ft. Freddie Dredd & Silverstein).

Joe Mulherin, the mastermind behind nothing,nowhere., said of the new album,, "I want to be what bands like Linkin Park were to me. I want to provide that level of inspiration and comfort and I want to be a safe haven to a kid who is struggling.

"I made it exactly how I wanted to with zero outside influence. This is the purest expression I could put down in audio form. This is the music that made me, and I want to return the favor."

He said of the new single, "I learned to channel my sadness into positive aggression. I hope people listen to this track while bettering themselves. Working out, taking a drive to blow off some steam, just getting out and getting sh*t done."

Silverstein's Shane Told added, "It feels amazing to repay the favor to Joe, after his appearance on my song 'Live Like This' last year. I've been a big fan of his work for a long time and this song only took things to another level. It's such an honour to be part of another game changing record." Stream the song below:

