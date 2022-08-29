.

Nothing, Nowhere Recruits Senses Fail's Buddy Nielsen For New Single

Keavin Wiggins | 08-28-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Nothing Nowhere Single art
Single art

Nothing, Nowhere has released a music video for his brand new single, " M1SERY_SYNDROME," which features a guest appearance from Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail.

He said of the new track, "I'm excited to start a new era of nothing,nowhere. - and there's no one better to start it with than Buddy. I grew up on this music, and I'm doing it in my own way."

Buddy Nielsen added, "Excited and honored to be on a song with n,n. Joe is a great songwriter and I'm proud to see him continue to grow." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Nothing, Nowhere Recruits Senses Fail's Buddy Nielsen For New Single

nothing,nowhere Deliver 'Pieces Of You' Video

Travis Barker and nothing,nowhere Share New Song

Nothing Nowhere Music and Merch

News > Nothing Nowhere

advertisement
Day In Rock

Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more

Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more

Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'- Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming- Def Leppard- more

Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric- Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing- Lit and Hoobastank Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field

Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!

Latest News

Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.

Megadeth Hit New Milestones

Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now 2022 Tour

Type O Negative Celebrating 15th Anniversary Of Dead Again

Walk Off The Earth Deliver 'Happy Stuff'

Walker Hayes Shares 'That Dog'll Hunt'

Nothing, Nowhere Recruits Senses Fail's Buddy Nielsen For New Single

Singled Out: Silver Cave's Claws