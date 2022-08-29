Nothing, Nowhere Recruits Senses Fail's Buddy Nielsen For New Single

Nothing, Nowhere has released a music video for his brand new single, " M1SERY_SYNDROME," which features a guest appearance from Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail.
He said of the new track, "I'm excited to start a new era of nothing,nowhere. - and there's no one better to start it with than Buddy. I grew up on this music, and I'm doing it in my own way."
Buddy Nielsen added, "Excited and honored to be on a song with n,n. Joe is a great songwriter and I'm proud to see him continue to grow." Watch the video below:
