nothing,nowhere Announce Void Eternal Fall Tour

(Elektra) nothing,nowhere. will return to the road across North America on the VOID ETERNAL Fall 2023 Tour featuring special guests SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX.
The five-week headline jaunt kicks off on September 5th with a hometown show in Burlington, VT at Higher Ground, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 12th in Santa Ana, CA at the Observatory OC . Ticket pre-sales goes live tomorrow, Tuesday June 6th, at 12:00PM ET, with general on-sale for tickets beginning Friday June 9th at 12:00PM ET.
The upcoming run will see nothing,nowhere. touring in support of his acclaimed new album VOID ETERNAL VOID ETERNAL, which marks the beginning of a new heavier chapter for the Vermont based artist and stands as his boldest offering yet; 12 tracks that journey into the darkness-a path that nothing,nowhere. walks down as far as it will go.
September 5th in Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
September 6th in New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
September 8th in Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
September 9th in Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA
September 10th in Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
September 12th in Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
September 13th in Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
September 14th in Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot
September 16th in Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*
September 17th in Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy
September 18th in Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
September 20th in Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
September 21st in Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life*
September 22nd in St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
September 23rd in Atlanta, GA @ Heaven @ The Masquerade
September 25th in Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
September 26th in Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
September 28th in Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
September 29th in Dallas, TX @ The Studio @ The Factory
October 1st in Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
October 2nd in Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
October 3rd in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
October 5th in Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*
October 6th in Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
October 8th in Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
October 10th in Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
October 11th in San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
October 12th in Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
* = Festival (nothing,nowhere. only)
nothing,nowhere. Recruits Ft. Freddie Dredd and Silverstein For 'THIRST4VIOLENCE'
Nothing, Nowhere Recruits Senses Fail's Buddy Nielsen For New Single
nothing,nowhere Deliver 'Pieces Of You' Video
Def Leppard Perform In Three Countries In One Day- Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour Down Under- Linkin Park- more
Guns N' Roses Perform Rare Tracks At 2023 Tour Launch- David Lee Roth Shares New Recording Of Van Halen Classic 'Atomic Punk'- more
Carly Pearce Recruits Chris Stapleton For 'We Don’t Fight Anymore'- Ashley McBryde Shares 'Learned To Lie' And Announces New Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Def Leppard Perform In Three Countries In One Day
Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour Down Under
Linkin Park Classic 'Numb' Passes 2 Billion YouTube views
nothing,nowhere Announce Void Eternal Fall Tour
Peter Gabriel Releases New Single 'Road to Joy'
Graham Bonnet Speaks Out On Ritchie Blackmore's Legendary Haircut Story
The Melvins And Boris Announce Twins of Evil Tour
Fences Premieres 'No One' Video