nothing,nowhere Announce Void Eternal Fall Tour

Tour poster

(Elektra) nothing,nowhere. will return to the road across North America on the VOID ETERNAL Fall 2023 Tour featuring special guests SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX.

The five-week headline jaunt kicks off on September 5th with a hometown show in Burlington, VT at Higher Ground, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 12th in Santa Ana, CA at the Observatory OC . Ticket pre-sales goes live tomorrow, Tuesday June 6th, at 12:00PM ET, with general on-sale for tickets beginning Friday June 9th at 12:00PM ET.



The upcoming run will see nothing,nowhere. touring in support of his acclaimed new album VOID ETERNAL VOID ETERNAL, which marks the beginning of a new heavier chapter for the Vermont based artist and stands as his boldest offering yet; 12 tracks that journey into the darkness-a path that nothing,nowhere. walks down as far as it will go.

September 5th in Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

September 6th in New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

September 8th in Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

September 9th in Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA

September 10th in Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

September 12th in Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

September 13th in Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

September 14th in Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

September 16th in Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*

September 17th in Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy

September 18th in Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

September 20th in Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

September 21st in Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life*

September 22nd in St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

September 23rd in Atlanta, GA @ Heaven @ The Masquerade

September 25th in Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

September 26th in Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

September 28th in Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

September 29th in Dallas, TX @ The Studio @ The Factory

October 1st in Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

October 2nd in Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

October 3rd in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

October 5th in Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*

October 6th in Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

October 8th in Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

October 10th in Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

October 11th in San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 12th in Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

* = Festival (nothing,nowhere. only)

Related Stories

nothing,nowhere. Recruits Ft. Freddie Dredd and Silverstein For 'THIRST4VIOLENCE'

Nothing, Nowhere Recruits Senses Fail's Buddy Nielsen For New Single

nothing,nowhere Deliver 'Pieces Of You' Video

More nothing nowhere News