Robert Jon & The Wreck have premiered a music video for their brand new song "Come At Me," which is the final single from their new EP "One Of A Kind" (out March 10th).
The track was produced by multi-GRAMMY Award winning producer Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer), at Hensen Studios in Los Angeles (where iconic albums like "Tapestry" by Carole King and "Blue" by Joni Mitchell were recorded).
"'Come at Me' was one of the first new songs we wrote for our summer recording sessions," says frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "The song happened so fast, it almost wrote itself. It's another fun upbeat song that makes you wanna scream along with the chorus after hearing it just once."
"Working with Don was great because he has a zen-like quality about him that makes you feel very comfortable," Burrison added. "He knows what it takes to make a band feel relaxed to get the best performances from each player." Watch the video below:
Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Who Can You Love' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Pain No More' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver Dark Roses Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Old Hotel Room Video
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammy Awards- Fleetwood Mac Is Done Following Christine's Death- more
David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Club Days- Peter Gabriel Marks Full Moon With New Song- Paul McCartney- more
Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake
Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay
GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course
Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters
Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammy Awards For 'Patient Number 9'
Fleetwood Mac Is Done Following Christine's Death Says Mick
Nirvana and Heart Accept Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards
Journey In The Studio For 'Frontiers' 40th Anniversary
Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Come At Me' Video
Crossing Belt Get 'Intoxicated' With New Video
Kelsea Ballerini Headlines New CMT Storytellers
Singled Out: Until The Sun's Hell of a Thing