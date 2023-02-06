Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Come At Me' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck have premiered a music video for their brand new song "Come At Me," which is the final single from their new EP "One Of A Kind" (out March 10th).

The track was produced by multi-GRAMMY Award winning producer Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer), at Hensen Studios in Los Angeles (where iconic albums like "Tapestry" by Carole King and "Blue" by Joni Mitchell were recorded).

"'Come at Me' was one of the first new songs we wrote for our summer recording sessions," says frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "The song happened so fast, it almost wrote itself. It's another fun upbeat song that makes you wanna scream along with the chorus after hearing it just once."

"Working with Don was great because he has a zen-like quality about him that makes you feel very comfortable," Burrison added. "He knows what it takes to make a band feel relaxed to get the best performances from each player." Watch the video below:

