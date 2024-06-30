Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Down No More' With New Video

(Noble) Southern rock band Robert Jon & The Wreck are thrilled to announce the release of their latest album, Red Moon Rising, available NOW on CD, 180-gram coloured vinyl, and on all digital platforms via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records. Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley, the album offers a fresh take on Southern rock with its funk-infused rhythms and thought-provoking lyrics, signaling the band's evolution into a new musical era with a rapidly growing fanbase.

The band has also unveiled a music video for their latest single, "Down No More," a joyful, breezy, acoustic-driven, country-pop leaning track that showcases their versatility and knack for storytelling. "'Down No More' is a song we co-wrote with Dylan Altman (Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean) during a trip to Nashville," Robert Jon adds. "This song reveals that you can be down on yourself or down on your luck but there's always a bright side and you don't have to be down no more."

"Red Moon Rising is a new chapter for Robert Jon & The Wreck," shares frontman Robert Jon. "We as a band are very excited for its release and for everyone to hear it! We want to thank Kevin Shirley, all the co-writers on this record, and everyone at Journeyman Records for helping us in making this record."

Red Moon Rising has already garnered critical acclaim. Planet Mosh praised it as "ground-breaking" and awarded it 5 stars, highlighting the band's consistent delivery of innovative music since their formation in 2011, while Vintage Rock noted that "the album captures the essence of the band's transformative years, setting a new course for their musical odyssey."

Red Moon Rising features a blend of powerful storytelling and diverse musical influences, with standout tracks such as "Ballad of A Broken Hearted Man," which as hit over 1 million views on YouTube, "Give Love," "Dragging Me Down," and "Worried Mind" showcasing the band's ability to connect deeply with their audience. With its dynamic range and emotional depth, Red Moon Rising sets a new standard for the Southern rock genre.

To celebrate the album release, Robert Jon & The Wreck graciously donated autographed signs from their "Give Love" music video to support Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), a501(c)(3) non-profit, which funds music education programs in schools. The signed posters featured in the music video, packaged with their newest album, is the perfect gift for fans to add to their music collection! All proceeds raised from the "Give Love" auction will go directly to KTBA. The auction is live now and will end on Monday, July 8 at 11:59pm EST.

