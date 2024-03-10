.

Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Dragging Me Down' With New Video

03-10-2024
(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a music video for their new track "Dragging Me Down", which is the second single from their forthcoming album, "Red Moon Rising", that arrives on June 28th.

"Dragging Me Down" is a "bonafide, heavy hitting riff-rock anthem," according to guitarist Henry James. The song went through several iterations before reaching its final, compelling form under the guidance of legendary producer Kevin Shirley.

Recorded at the prestigious Village in Santa Monica, California, "Dragging Me Down" offers a dramatic narrative of an ill-fated one-night stand, backed by punchy, overdriven guitars, pounding drums, and an anthemic vocal performance that demands audience participation.

"Featuring punchy, overdriven guitars, pounding drums, and an anthemic rock vocal performance, this is sure to get you singing along & get your feet stomping!" says James.

