Robert Jon & The Wreck Change Things Up With 'Worried Mind'

(Prospect PR) In a departure from their electrifying riff-rock anthems, Robert Jon & The Wreck have just unveiled "Worried Mind," the latest single from their highly anticipated album, Red Moon Rising. This introspective track showcases a different facet of the Southern California rockers' musical prowess, emphasizing vulnerability and the universal need for connection. Set to be released on June 28th via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, Red Moon Rising continues to reveal the depth and diversity of the band's artistry.

"Worried Mind" is an evocative ballad that captures the essence of heartfelt conversations and the importance of sharing one's fears with others. Co-written with Nashville's own Austin Jenckes, the song began as a simple acoustic melody, which the band chose to preserve in its recording. "Worried Mind" was a song inspired by how important it is to talk with others about the worries that you may have because when you hold it in, it can become so overwhelming," shares frontman Robert Jon. Recorded live with three acoustic guitars, harmonica, and Robert Jon's signature vocals, the song's production by Kevin Shirley ensures its place as one of the standout tracks on Red Moon Rising, offering a "very bare bones sound compared to the rest of the record."

The release of "Worried Mind" follows the success of their previous single "Dragging Me Down," continuing the momentum as Robert Jon & The Wreck embark on their 2024 tour. The band's evolving sound and dynamic live performances promise to captivate audiences across the globe, from intimate venues to major international festivals. As anticipation builds for the release of Red Moon Rising, "Worried Mind" stands as a testament to the band's versatility and depth, highlighting the power of music to connect, comfort, and inspire. Join Robert Jon & The Wreck on this intimate musical journey and stay tuned for more updates from their ongoing evolution and the indomitable spirit of rock 'n' roll.

Since their debut in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have captivated audiences worldwide, turning the Southern rock sound on its head and making it distinctly their own. With Robert Jon Burrison's lead vocals and guitar, Andrew Espantman on drums and vocals, Henry James Schneekluth's lead guitar and vocals, Warren Murrel on bass, and the recent addition of Jake Abernathie on keyboards, the band's synergy on stage is undeniable. As they embark on this next phase with Red Moon Rising, they invite both longtime followers and new listeners to join in the celebration of their ongoing evolution and the indomitable spirit of rock 'n' roll.

Red Moon Rising by Robert Jon & The Wreck

1. Stone Cold Killer

2. Trouble

3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man

4. Red Moon Rising

5. Dragging Me Down

6. Hold On

7. Down No More

8. Help Yourself

9. Worried Mind

10. Give Love

11. Rager (CD Bonus Track)

12. Hate To See You Go (CD Bonus Track)

VINYL TRACK LISTING:

Side A

1. Stone Cold Killer

2. Trouble

3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man

4. Red Moon Rising

5. Dragging Me Down

Side B

1. Hold On

2. Down No More

3. Help Yourself

4. Worried Mind

5. Give Love

2024 US TOUR

Friday, April 6th - Springing The Blues Music Festival - Jacksonville, FL

Saturday, April 7th - Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SC

Monday, April 9th - The Senate - Columbia, SC

Tuesday, April 10th - The Radio Room - Greenville, SC

Wednesday, April 11th - The Foundry - Athens, GA

Thursday, April 12th - Grant's Lounge - Macon, GA

Friday, April 13th - Tampa Bay Blues Festival - St. Petersburg, FL

Thursday, May 30th - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

Friday, May 31st - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, June 1sr - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ

Friday, June 7th - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

Friday, June 14th - WC Handy Blues & Barbecue Fest - Henderson, KY

Tuesday, July 30th - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

Tuesday, July 31st - Don't Tell Shirlee Concert at The Pines - Sherman, NY

Saturday, August 3rd - The Iridium - New York, NY

Sunday, August 4th - Daryl's House - Pawling, NY

Monday, August 5th - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Portsmouth, NH

Wednesday, August 7th - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

Thursday, August 8th - Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI

Friday, August 9th - Smoke & Irons Music Festival - Bartlett, IL

Saturday, August 10th - Old Rock House - St Louis, MO

Sunday, August 11th - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO

Tuesday, August 13th - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

Thursday, August 15th - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Friday, August 16th - Summer Sounds - Cedarburg, WI

Saturday, August 17th, 2024 - Big Bull Falls Festival - Wausau, WI

Friday, September 8th - Big Bender Blues Festival - Las Vegas, NV

Friday, September 14th - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

Saturday, September 15th - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

Friday, September 20th - Bourbon & Beyond 2024 - Louisville, KY

2024 EU TOUR

Friday, June 21st, 2024 - God Save The Kouing Festival - Penmarch, FR

Sunday, June 23rd, 2024 - Le Sonograf - Le Thor, FR

Monday, June 24th, 2024 - Chiari Blues Festival - Milan, IT

Wednesday, June 26th, 2024 - Sala Wolf - Barcelona, ES

Thursday, June 27th, 2024 - Las Armas - Zaragoza, ES

Friday, June 28th, 2024 - Nazca - Madrid, ES

Saturday, June 29th, 2024 - Sala Fanatic - Sevilla, ES

Sunday, June 30th, 2024 - La Trinchera - Málaga, ES

Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024 - Loco Club - Valencia, ES

Thursday, July 4th, 2024 - Enscenario Santander - Santander, ES

Friday, July 5th, 2024 - Cognac Blues Folies Festival - Cognac, FR

Saturday, July 6th, 2024 - Puistoblues Festival - Järvenpää, FI

Monday, July 8th, 2024 - Spirit of 66 - Verviers, BE

Tuesday, July 9th, 2024 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, DE

Wednesday, July 10th, 2024 - Die Kantine - Köln, DE

Thursday, July 11th, 2024 - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, NL

Friday, July 12th, 2024 - Bospop - Weert, NL

Wednesday, October 30th - Tivoli - Utrecht, NL

Thursday, October 31st - Roma - Antwerp, BE

Friday, November 1st - Bosul - Weert. NL

Saturday, November 2nd - Ziegelei - Twistringen , DE

Sunday, November 3rd - Harmonie - Bonn, DE

Tuesday, November 5th - Kreuz - Fulda, DE

Wednesday, November 6th - Lido - Berlin, DE

Thursday, November 7th - Burgerweehuis - Deventer, NL

Friday, November 8th - Blues Garage - Isemhagen, DE

Saturday, November 9th - Blues Heaven Festival - Fredrickshavn, DK

Sunday, November 10th - Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, DE

Tuesday, November 12th - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DE

Wednesday, November 13th - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DE

Thursday, November 14th - Piano - Dortmund, DE

Friday, November 15th - DasHaus - Ludwigsburg, DE

Saturday, November 16th - Trabendo - Paris, FR

Sunday, November 17th - Bolwerk - Sneek, NL

Wednesday, November 20th - The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UK

Thursday, November 21st - Komedia - Brighton, UK

Friday, November 22nd - Komedia - Bath, UK

Saturday, November 23rd - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

Monday, November 25th - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

Tuesday, November 26th - St Luke's - Glasgow, UK

Wednesday, November 27th - Junction - Cambridge, UK

Thursday, November 28th - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

Saturday, November 30th - O2 Academy2 Oxford - Oxford, UK

Sunday, December 1st - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

Related Stories

Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Dragging Me Down' With New Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce Red Moon Rising Tour UK Tour

Robert Jon & The Wreck Stream 'Red Moon Rising' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Ballad of a Broken Hearted Man' Video

News > Robert Jon