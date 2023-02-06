Disturbed Launching Take Back Your Life North American Summer Tour

Disturbed have announced that they will be launching a 36-date Norther American tour this summer called the Take Back Your Life tour, marking their first full tour since 2018.
They will be supported on the tour by Theory of a Deadman for the Canadian dates, with Breaking Benjamin and JINJER joining them for most of the U.S. shows.
The Take Back Your Life Tour will be kicking off on April 27th in Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre and will wrap up on September 2nd in Noblesville, IN at the Ruoff Music Center. See the dates below:
Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour
Apr 27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Apr 29 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
May 01 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
May 08 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
May 10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
May 12 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
Jul 11 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Jul 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Jul 15 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Jul 16 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Jul 18 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Jul 20 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Jul 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Jul 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Jul 25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Jul 27 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jul 29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Jul 31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 01 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug 03 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug 05 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 07 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek -
Aug 09 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live -
Aug 11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 12 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Aug 18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Aug 19 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug 23 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 26 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug 27 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Aug 29 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep 01 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sep 02 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Check local listings for support acts.
