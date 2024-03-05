.

Disturbed And Ann Wilson Take 'Don't Tell Me' To No. 1

(Warner Records) Disturbed have garnered their 19th #1 on the Active Rock radio chart with "Don't Tell Me," their latest single which features Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and Heart co-founder Ann Wilson.

The song is the band's fourth #1 off their acclaimed album, Divisive, out now via Reprise Records. This is the second time Disturbed has earned four #1s on a record, most recently on 2015's Immortalized. Only nine rock albums since 1992 have been able to secure four #1 songs on the Mediabase Rock charts and two of them have been Disturbed's.

About the collaboration, Disturbed's lead vocalist David Draiman shares, "I have tremendous respect for Ann. In my humble opinion, she's the greatest female rock voice of all time. I think she's untouchable. I feel like we were very gifted to have her be a part of this." Wilson adds, "I was honored when I got the call from David Draiman. Disturbed did a version of 'The Sound of Silence' that my husband & I both really dug. And so, when the opportunity came to sing a duet with him on a song that meant so much to David emotionally, I jumped at the chance. And then the video turned out great, which is yet another cherry on top. Hopefully we'll find a time to perform 'Don't Tell Me' live together at some point. If they call, I'm there."

